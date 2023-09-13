Julio Rodríguez scores the game-winning run after being walked as Mariners beat Angels 3-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Julio Rodríguez hit a run-scoring double and later scored the tiebreaking run after drawing an intentional walk, leading the playoff-contending Seattle Mariners to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

Luis Castillo added six strong innings for the Mariners, who rebounded from Monday’s extra-innings loss to take two of three from Los Angeles.

Seattle kept pace in the AL West and AL wild card races, with Houston facing Oakland and Texas and Toronto playing each other later Wednesday.

Rodríguez lined an RBI double off the left-field wall in the third to put the Mariners on the board.

With two outs in the fifth and a 2-1 lead, Los Angeles intentionally walked Rodríguez despite Ty France being on first.

Cal Raleigh and Teoscar Hernández made the Angels pay.

After Los Angeles brought in reliever Jimmy Herget, Raleigh lined an RBI single to right field to drive in France, who slid into home plate to beat the throw from Brett Phillips. Hernández then followed with an RBI single that deflected off second baseman Brandon Drury’s glove, scoring Rodríguez for a 3-2 lead.

Rodríguez is just the third player in the majors this season to be intentionally walked without an open base.

Castillo (13-7) allowed two runs and three hits in a 104-pitch outing. He struck out eight and walked three.

Los Angeles threatened against Justin Topa in the seventh, putting runners on first and second with no outs. But Topa escaped the jam, highlighted by a pickoff that caught Jordyn Adams in a rundown between second and third.

The Angels again put the tying run on second in the eighth, but Matt Brash struck out Matt Thaiss to end the inning.

Andrés Muñoz worked the ninth for his 13th save. Cal Raleigh ended the game by throwing out Phillips at second base.

Phillips hit a solo homer in the third and Drury added an RBI double in the fourth. José Suarez (1-3) took the loss for the Angels, who used seven pitchers in a bullpen day.

STREAKING

Hernández extended his on-base streak to 28 games. It’s the longest on-base streak by a Mariners player since Robinson Canó went 34 games in 2016.

Angels rookie Nolan Schanuel reached base safely for the 20th consecutive game to start his career.

OHTANI WATCH

Angels star Shohei Ohtani missed his 10th consecutive game as he continues to deal with a right oblique strain.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: OF Jo Adell is slated to play Friday for Triple-A Salt Lake in his first game since landing on the IL with a left oblique strain two months ago.

Mariners: OF Jarred Kelenic was out of the lineup for a second straight day after fouling a ball off his right foot in Monday’s game. X-rays were negative, but manager Scott Servais said they wanted to give him added rest with an off day Thursday.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Griffin Canning (7-6, 4.34 ERA) faces Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (5-3, 3.47) on Friday to open a three-game series in Anaheim.

Mariners: RHP George Kirby (10-9, 3.48 ERA) goes against Dodgers rookie RHP Bobby Miller (9-3, 3.98) to begin a three-game set in Seattle.

