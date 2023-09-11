On Air: The Space Hour with Eric White
Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba tests positive for testosterone. He risks 4-year ban

The Associated Press
September 11, 2023 1:45 pm
1 min read
      

ROME (AP) — Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba tested positive for testosterone, Italy’s anti-doping agency announced Monday.

The test was carried out after Juventus’ game at Udinese on Aug. 20. Pogba did not play in the Serie A match but was on Juve’s bench.

Nado Italia, the anti-doping agency, said that Pogba was suspended provisionally with immediate effect. Pending a trial and testing of a backup “B” sample, he risks a suspension of up to four years.

It’s another negative note for a player who has been bothered by injuries ever since rejoining Juventus from Manchester United a little more than a year ago. He was ruled out of France’s run to the World Cup final last year due to a knee injury.

There’s also been a police investigation ongoing in France into allegations that Pogba was targeted by extortionists — including by his older brother, Mathias, who has denied any wrongdoing.

It’s also another blow to Juventus following a season marred by inquiries into false accounting and irregular reporting of salary payments. The legal cases resulted in the Turin club being removed by UEFA from European competition this season.

Pogba and Juventus had no immediate comment.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer

