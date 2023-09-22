Lawn mowers and equipment valued at $100,000 stolen from parking lot at Soldier Field

CHICAGO (AP) — Lawn mowers and other equipment valued at around $100,000 have been stolen from a parking lot at Soldier Field, home to the Chicago Bears, a spokesperson said.

The equipment belonging to a subcontractor was taken sometime overnight Wednesday, stadium spokesperson Luca Serra said.

The equipment was wedged between a trailer and a fence, he said.

“They tore out the fence overnight and walked away with $100,000 in equipment,” Serra told the Chicago Tribune.

“It has nothing to do with the Bears,” he said.

The equipment was insured, and the stadium and subcontractor are working with police to identify the thieves and determine what steps can be taken to better secure the area, Serra said.

The theft was not recorded by surveillance cameras, he said.

Such a major theft hasn’t happened at the stadium before, Serra said.

“Unfortunately, you can’t put a security guard by everything,” Serra said. “We hope that this is just a one-off.”

The Chicago Police Department said detectives are investigating the theft. No one has been arrested, police said.

