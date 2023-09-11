On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
September 11, 2023 4:27 pm
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Seager, Texas, .336; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .320; Bichette, Toronto, .313; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .304; Yoshida, Boston, .293; Tucker, Houston, .290; Turner, Boston, .285; Hays, Baltimore, .284; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, .283; Franco, Tampa Bay, .281; Merrifield, Toronto, .281; Semien, Texas, .281.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 109; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 102; A.García, Texas, 97; Bregman, Houston, 93; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 90; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 87; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 86; Tucker, Houston, 86; Henderson, Baltimore, 84; Kwan, Cleveland, 84; Turner, Boston, 84.

RBI_Tucker, Houston, 103; A.García, Texas, 100; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 95; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 95; Turner, Boston, 94; Devers, Boston, 93; Bregman, Houston, 93; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 89; Seager, Texas, 87; Semien, Texas, 87.

HITS_Semien, Texas, 166; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 164; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 156; Kwan, Cleveland, 155; Bichette, Toronto, 154; N.Lowe, Texas, 153; Bregman, Houston, 151; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 151; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 151; T.Hernández, Seattle, 149; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 149.

DOUBLES_N.Lowe, Texas, 37; M.Chapman, Toronto, 36; Seager, Texas, 36; Verdugo, Boston, 36; Hays, Baltimore, 35; Robert Jr., Chicago, 35; Santander, Baltimore, 35; Semien, Texas, 35; Devers, Boston, 34; Ja.Duran, Boston, 34.

TRIPLES_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 8; Henderson, Baltimore, 7; Franco, Tampa Bay, 6; Kiermaier, Toronto, 6; Kwan, Cleveland, 6; Rosario, Los Angeles, 6; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 5; Verdugo, Boston, 5; Waters, Kansas City, 5.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Robert Jr., Chicago, 35; A.García, Texas, 34; Judge, New York, 31; Seager, Texas, 30; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 29; Devers, Boston, 29; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 29; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 28; Raleigh, Seattle, 27; Santander, Baltimore, 27; Torkelson, Detroit, 27.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 58; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 41; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 36; Castro, Minnesota, 31; Franco, Tampa Bay, 30; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 28; Mateo, Baltimore, 28; Tucker, Houston, 28; Giménez, Cleveland, 26; Caballero, Seattle, 25; Merrifield, Toronto, 25.

PITCHING_Bassitt, Toronto, 14-7; Gibson, Baltimore, 14-8; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 14-8; Cole, New York, 13-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-5; Kremer, Baltimore, 12-5; L.Castillo, Seattle, 12-7; Bello, Boston, 12-8; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Poche, Tampa Bay, 11-3.

ERA_Cole, New York, 2.79; S.Gray, Minnesota, 2.98; Bradish, Baltimore, 3.03; L.Castillo, Seattle, 3.08; Gausman, Toronto, 3.28; F.Valdez, Houston, 3.30; P.López, Minnesota, 3.43; Kirby, Seattle, 3.48; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 3.53; Kikuchi, Toronto, 3.57.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 217; P.López, Minnesota, 213; Cole, New York, 204; L.Castillo, Seattle, 191; Cease, Chicago, 183; Giolito, Cleveland, 177; Gilbert, Seattle, 171; J.Ryan, Minnesota, 169; F.Valdez, Houston, 168; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 167.

