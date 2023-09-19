On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Time left until shutdown:
Sports News

Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press
September 19, 2023 12:33 am
2 min read
      

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BATTING_Arraez, Miami, .354; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, .336; Freeman, Los Angeles, .335; Bellinger, Chicago, .311; Betts, Los Angeles, .310; Harris II, Atlanta, .294; Harper, Philadelphia, .290; Hoerner, Chicago, .286; Stott, Philadelphia, .285; Willi.Contreras, Milwaukee, .283.

RUNS_Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 135; Freeman, Los Angeles, 122; Betts, Los Angeles, 121; Olson, Atlanta, 117; Riley, Atlanta, 106; Carroll, Arizona, 104; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 102; Lindor, New York, 99; Yelich, Milwaukee, 98; Turner, Philadelphia, 96.

RBI_Olson, Atlanta, 129; Alonso, New York, 112; Betts, Los Angeles, 103; Muncy, Los Angeles, 100; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 99; J.Soto, San Diego, 98; Albies, Atlanta, 98; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 98; Castellanos, Philadelphia, 96; C.Walker, Arizona, 93; Freeman, Los Angeles, 93.

HITS_Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 202; Arraez, Miami, 201; Freeman, Los Angeles, 195; Betts, Los Angeles, 167; Hoerner, Chicago, 167; Turner, Philadelphia, 165; Riley, Atlanta, 163; Castellanos, Philadelphia, 161; Olson, Atlanta, 158; L.Thomas, Washington, 158.

        Insight by Red Hat: Join us for an enlightening panel discussion with moderator, Justin Doubleday and agency and industry leaders who will explore the strategies and tools aimed at empowering the modern digital-native workforce in the intelligence community.

DOUBLES_Freeman, Los Angeles, 55; Candelario, Chicago, 38; Betts, Los Angeles, 37; Castellanos, Philadelphia, 36; C.Walker, Arizona, 35; Willi.Contreras, Milwaukee, 34; Gurriel Jr., Arizona, 34; Meneses, Washington, 34; L.Thomas, Washington, 34; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 33; Lindor, New York, 33; Tovar, Colorado, 33.

TRIPLES_Carroll, Arizona, 9; K.Marte, Arizona, 9; Friedl, Cincinnati, 8; Cronenworth, San Diego, 7; Hayes, Pittsburgh, 7; Benson, Cincinnati, 6; E.De La Cruz, Cincinnati, 6; Marsh, Philadelphia, 6; 8 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS_Olson, Atlanta, 52; Alonso, New York, 45; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 45; Betts, Los Angeles, 39; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 37; Soler, Miami, 36; Riley, Atlanta, 36; Muncy, Los Angeles, 35; Ozuna, Atlanta, 35; J.Soto, San Diego, 32.

STOLEN BASES_Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 66; Carroll, Arizona, 47; Abrams, Washington, 42; Hoerner, Chicago, 41; Kim, San Diego, 36; E.De La Cruz, Cincinnati, 29; Stott, Philadelphia, 29; Lindor, New York, 27; Turner, Philadelphia, 27; Yelich, Milwaukee, 27.

PITCHING_Strider, Atlanta, 17-5; Steele, Chicago, 16-4; T.Walker, Philadelphia, 15-5; Gallen, Arizona, 15-8; Snell, San Diego, 14-9; Morton, Atlanta, 14-12; Elder, Atlanta, 12-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 12-4; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 12-6; Keller, Pittsburgh, 12-9; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 12-9; F.Peralta, Milwaukee, 12-9.

ERA_Snell, San Diego, 2.42; Steele, Chicago, 2.73; Senga, New York, 2.96; Webb, San Francisco, 3.31; M.Kelly, Arizona, 3.45; Elder, Atlanta, 3.50; Gallen, Arizona, 3.50; Burnes, Milwaukee, 3.56; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 3.63; Morton, Atlanta, 3.66.

STRIKEOUTS_Strider, Atlanta, 259; Snell, San Diego, 217; F.Peralta, Milwaukee, 206; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 201; Gallen, Arizona, 199; Keller, Pittsburgh, 198; Luzardo, Miami, 194; Senga, New York, 191; Burnes, Milwaukee, 190; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 186.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|25 2023 Future Force Capabilities...
9|25 Official (ISC)² Certification Training...
9|25 Hawaii Digital Government Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories