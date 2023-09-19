NATIONAL LEAGUE
BATTING_Arraez, Miami, .354; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, .336; Freeman, Los Angeles, .335; Bellinger, Chicago, .311; Betts, Los Angeles, .310; Harris II, Atlanta, .294; Harper, Philadelphia, .290; Hoerner, Chicago, .286; Stott, Philadelphia, .285; Willi.Contreras, Milwaukee, .283.
RUNS_Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 135; Freeman, Los Angeles, 122; Betts, Los Angeles, 121; Olson, Atlanta, 117; Riley, Atlanta, 106; Carroll, Arizona, 104; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 102; Lindor, New York, 99; Yelich, Milwaukee, 98; Turner, Philadelphia, 96.
RBI_Olson, Atlanta, 129; Alonso, New York, 112; Betts, Los Angeles, 103; Muncy, Los Angeles, 100; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 99; J.Soto, San Diego, 98; Albies, Atlanta, 98; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 98; Castellanos, Philadelphia, 96; C.Walker, Arizona, 93; Freeman, Los Angeles, 93.
HITS_Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 202; Arraez, Miami, 201; Freeman, Los Angeles, 195; Betts, Los Angeles, 167; Hoerner, Chicago, 167; Turner, Philadelphia, 165; Riley, Atlanta, 163; Castellanos, Philadelphia, 161; Olson, Atlanta, 158; L.Thomas, Washington, 158.
DOUBLES_Freeman, Los Angeles, 55; Candelario, Chicago, 38; Betts, Los Angeles, 37; Castellanos, Philadelphia, 36; C.Walker, Arizona, 35; Willi.Contreras, Milwaukee, 34; Gurriel Jr., Arizona, 34; Meneses, Washington, 34; L.Thomas, Washington, 34; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 33; Lindor, New York, 33; Tovar, Colorado, 33.
TRIPLES_Carroll, Arizona, 9; K.Marte, Arizona, 9; Friedl, Cincinnati, 8; Cronenworth, San Diego, 7; Hayes, Pittsburgh, 7; Benson, Cincinnati, 6; E.De La Cruz, Cincinnati, 6; Marsh, Philadelphia, 6; 8 tied at 5.
HOME RUNS_Olson, Atlanta, 52; Alonso, New York, 45; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 45; Betts, Los Angeles, 39; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 37; Soler, Miami, 36; Riley, Atlanta, 36; Muncy, Los Angeles, 35; Ozuna, Atlanta, 35; J.Soto, San Diego, 32.
STOLEN BASES_Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 66; Carroll, Arizona, 47; Abrams, Washington, 42; Hoerner, Chicago, 41; Kim, San Diego, 36; E.De La Cruz, Cincinnati, 29; Stott, Philadelphia, 29; Lindor, New York, 27; Turner, Philadelphia, 27; Yelich, Milwaukee, 27.
PITCHING_Strider, Atlanta, 17-5; Steele, Chicago, 16-4; T.Walker, Philadelphia, 15-5; Gallen, Arizona, 15-8; Snell, San Diego, 14-9; Morton, Atlanta, 14-12; Elder, Atlanta, 12-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 12-4; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 12-6; Keller, Pittsburgh, 12-9; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 12-9; F.Peralta, Milwaukee, 12-9.
ERA_Snell, San Diego, 2.42; Steele, Chicago, 2.73; Senga, New York, 2.96; Webb, San Francisco, 3.31; M.Kelly, Arizona, 3.45; Elder, Atlanta, 3.50; Gallen, Arizona, 3.50; Burnes, Milwaukee, 3.56; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 3.63; Morton, Atlanta, 3.66.
STRIKEOUTS_Strider, Atlanta, 259; Snell, San Diego, 217; F.Peralta, Milwaukee, 206; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 201; Gallen, Arizona, 199; Keller, Pittsburgh, 198; Luzardo, Miami, 194; Senga, New York, 191; Burnes, Milwaukee, 190; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 186.
