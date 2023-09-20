On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Time left until shutdown:
Sports News

Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press
September 20, 2023 12:30 am
2 min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Seager, Texas, .333; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .323; Bichette, Toronto, .304; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .304; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, .285; Yoshida, Boston, .285; Tucker, Houston, .284; Hays, Baltimore, .283; Franco, Tampa Bay, .281; Turner, Boston, .280.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 114; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 102; A.García, Texas, 99; Bregman, Houston, 98; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 95; Henderson, Baltimore, 94; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 91; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 90; Kwan, Cleveland, 90; Tucker, Houston, 90.

RBI_Tucker, Houston, 108; A.García, Texas, 101; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 99; Devers, Boston, 98; Bregman, Houston, 96; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 95; Turner, Boston, 95; Alvarez, Houston, 93; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 93; Seager, Texas, 92; Semien, Texas, 92.

HITS_Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 174; Semien, Texas, 174; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 167; Kwan, Cleveland, 165; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 163; Bichette, Toronto, 159; N.Lowe, Texas, 159; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 159; Bregman, Houston, 156; T.Hernández, Seattle, 153; Tucker, Houston, 153.

        Insight by Red Hat: Join us for an enlightening panel discussion with moderator, Justin Doubleday and agency and industry leaders who will explore the strategies and tools aimed at empowering the modern digital-native workforce in the intelligence community.

DOUBLES_Seager, Texas, 41; M.Chapman, Toronto, 38; N.Lowe, Texas, 38; Santander, Baltimore, 38; Semien, Texas, 37; Hays, Baltimore, 36; Robert Jr., Chicago, 36; Verdugo, Boston, 36; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 35; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 35.

TRIPLES_Henderson, Baltimore, 9; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 8; Kwan, Cleveland, 7; Franco, Tampa Bay, 6; Kiermaier, Toronto, 6; Rosario, Los Angeles, 6; Giménez, Cleveland, 5; Melendez, Kansas City, 5; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 5; Verdugo, Boston, 5; Waters, Kansas City, 5.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Robert Jr., Chicago, 37; A.García, Texas, 35; Devers, Boston, 33; Judge, New York, 32; Seager, Texas, 31; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 30; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 29; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 29; Alvarez, Houston, 28; Raleigh, Seattle, 28; Tucker, Houston, 28; Torkelson, Detroit, 28.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 61; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 48; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 36; Castro, Minnesota, 31; Franco, Tampa Bay, 30; Giménez, Cleveland, 30; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 30; Mateo, Baltimore, 29; Tucker, Houston, 28; Caballero, Seattle, 26; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 26.

PITCHING_Eflin, Tampa Bay, 15-8; Bassitt, Toronto, 14-8; Gibson, Baltimore, 14-9; Cole, New York, 13-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-6; L.Castillo, Seattle, 13-7; Poche, Tampa Bay, 12-3; Kremer, Baltimore, 12-5; Bello, Boston, 12-9; F.Valdez, Houston, 12-10.

ERA_Cole, New York, 2.81; S.Gray, Minnesota, 2.85; L.Castillo, Seattle, 3.08; Bradish, Baltimore, 3.12; F.Valdez, Houston, 3.20; Gausman, Toronto, 3.40; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 3.44; Berríos, Toronto, 3.49; Kirby, Seattle, 3.57; P.López, Minnesota, 3.58.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 222; P.López, Minnesota, 221; Cole, New York, 208; L.Castillo, Seattle, 199; Cease, Chicago, 196; Giolito, Cleveland, 189; F.Valdez, Houston, 183; Gilbert, Seattle, 182; J.Ryan, Minnesota, 181; H.Brown, Houston, 174.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|26 A Complimentary Webinar by Serving...
9|26 Skift Global Forum 2023
9|26 2023 Women In Defense National...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories