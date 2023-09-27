On Air: Federal News Network
Sports News

Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press
September 27, 2023 12:20 am
2 min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Seager, Texas, .331; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .328; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .304; Bichette, Toronto, .303; Yoshida, Boston, .288; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, .283; Franco, Tampa Bay, .281; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .281; Tucker, Houston, .281; Merrifield, Toronto, .278.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 118; A.García, Texas, 105; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 102; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 100; Bregman, Houston, 99; Henderson, Baltimore, 98; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 94; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 92; Kwan, Cleveland, 92; Tucker, Houston, 92; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 92.

RBI_Tucker, Houston, 110; A.García, Texas, 104; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 101; Devers, Boston, 98; Semien, Texas, 98; Alvarez, Houston, 96; Seager, Texas, 96; Bregman, Houston, 96; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 95; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 95; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 95; Turner, Boston, 95.

HITS_Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 179; Semien, Texas, 179; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 171; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 170; Kwan, Cleveland, 168; Bichette, Toronto, 166; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 166; N.Lowe, Texas, 161; T.Hernández, Seattle, 159; Rutschman, Baltimore, 158.

DOUBLES_Seager, Texas, 42; Santander, Baltimore, 41; M.Chapman, Toronto, 39; N.Lowe, Texas, 38; Semien, Texas, 38; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 37; Hays, Baltimore, 36; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 36; Robert Jr., Chicago, 36; Verdugo, Boston, 36.

TRIPLES_Henderson, Baltimore, 9; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 9; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8; Kwan, Cleveland, 7; Franco, Tampa Bay, 6; Kiermaier, Toronto, 6; Rosario, Los Angeles, 6; Castro, Minnesota, 5; Giménez, Cleveland, 5; Melendez, Kansas City, 5; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 5; Verdugo, Boston, 5; Waters, Kansas City, 5.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Robert Jr., Chicago, 38; A.García, Texas, 37; Judge, New York, 35; Seager, Texas, 33; Devers, Boston, 33; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 31; Alvarez, Houston, 30; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 30; Raleigh, Seattle, 30.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 65; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 48; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 36; Castro, Minnesota, 32; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 32; Franco, Tampa Bay, 30; Giménez, Cleveland, 30; Mateo, Baltimore, 29; Tucker, Houston, 29; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 27.

PITCHING_Bassitt, Toronto, 15-8; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 15-8; Gibson, Baltimore, 15-9; Cole, New York, 14-4; L.Castillo, Seattle, 14-8; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-7; Poche, Tampa Bay, 12-3; Eovaldi, Texas, 12-4; Kremer, Baltimore, 12-5; Gausman, Toronto, 12-9; E.Rodriguez, Detroit, 12-9.

ERA_Cole, New York, 2.75; S.Gray, Minnesota, 2.80; Bradish, Baltimore, 3.01; L.Castillo, Seattle, 3.20; Gausman, Toronto, 3.29; F.Valdez, Houston, 3.39; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 3.44; Berríos, Toronto, 3.58; Kirby, Seattle, 3.58; P.López, Minnesota, 3.61.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 232; P.López, Minnesota, 228; Cole, New York, 217; L.Castillo, Seattle, 215; Cease, Chicago, 207; Giolito, Cleveland, 195; F.Valdez, Houston, 193; J.Ryan, Minnesota, 191; Gilbert, Seattle, 184; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 182.

