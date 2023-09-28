On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Time left until government shutdown:
Sports News

Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press
September 28, 2023 12:45 am
2 min read
      

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BATTING_Arraez, Miami, .353; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, .335; Freeman, Los Angeles, .333; Bellinger, Chicago, .309; Betts, Los Angeles, .309; Harper, Philadelphia, .292; Harris II, Atlanta, .290; Willi.Contreras, Milwaukee, .289; Carroll, Arizona, .285; Hoerner, Chicago, .285.

RUNS_Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 144; Freeman, Los Angeles, 127; Betts, Los Angeles, 125; Olson, Atlanta, 125; Carroll, Arizona, 114; Riley, Atlanta, 113; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 106; Yelich, Milwaukee, 104; Lindor, New York, 101; Turner, Philadelphia, 101.

RBI_Olson, Atlanta, 134; Alonso, New York, 115; J.Soto, San Diego, 108; Castellanos, Philadelphia, 106; Betts, Los Angeles, 105; Muncy, Los Angeles, 104; Albies, Atlanta, 104; C.Walker, Arizona, 103; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 103; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 100.

HITS_Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 211; Freeman, Los Angeles, 206; Arraez, Miami, 202; Betts, Los Angeles, 176; Hoerner, Chicago, 173; Riley, Atlanta, 172; Castellanos, Philadelphia, 169; Olson, Atlanta, 167; Turner, Philadelphia, 166; Bogaerts, San Diego, 165; Meneses, Washington, 165.

        Join us for a panel discussion on Oct. 10 with Tom Temin, agency leaders and Illumio's Gary Barlet who will discuss the latest thinking in achieving mission assurance and data protection using zero trust, segmentation and monitoring strategies. Register today!

DOUBLES_Freeman, Los Angeles, 58; Betts, Los Angeles, 40; Candelario, Chicago, 38; Castellanos, Philadelphia, 37; Willi.Contreras, Milwaukee, 37; Tovar, Colorado, 37; C.Walker, Arizona, 36; Meneses, Washington, 35; Steer, Cincinnati, 35; L.Thomas, Washington, 35.

TRIPLES_Carroll, Arizona, 9; K.Marte, Arizona, 9; Friedl, Cincinnati, 8; Benson, Cincinnati, 7; Cronenworth, San Diego, 7; Hayes, Pittsburgh, 7; Abrams, Washington, 6; E.De La Cruz, Cincinnati, 6; Marsh, Philadelphia, 6; Nimmo, New York, 6; Suzuki, Chicago, 6.

HOME RUNS_Olson, Atlanta, 53; Alonso, New York, 45; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 45; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 41; Betts, Los Angeles, 39; Riley, Atlanta, 37; Muncy, Los Angeles, 36; Soler, Miami, 36; Ozuna, Atlanta, 36; J.Soto, San Diego, 35.

STOLEN BASES_Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 68; Carroll, Arizona, 51; Abrams, Washington, 43; Hoerner, Chicago, 43; Kim, San Diego, 36; E.De La Cruz, Cincinnati, 33; Stott, Philadelphia, 31; Lindor, New York, 30; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 29; Turner, Philadelphia, 29.

PITCHING_Strider, Atlanta, 19-5; Gallen, Arizona, 17-8; Steele, Chicago, 16-5; T.Walker, Philadelphia, 15-5; Snell, San Diego, 14-9; Morton, Atlanta, 14-12; Wacha, San Diego, 13-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-4; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 13-6; Keller, Pittsburgh, 13-9.

ERA_Snell, San Diego, 2.25; Senga, New York, 2.96; Steele, Chicago, 3.06; Webb, San Francisco, 3.25; M.Kelly, Arizona, 3.38; Burnes, Milwaukee, 3.46; Gallen, Arizona, 3.49; Morton, Atlanta, 3.64; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 3.64; Luzardo, Miami, 3.73.

STRIKEOUTS_Strider, Atlanta, 274; Snell, San Diego, 234; Gallen, Arizona, 213; Keller, Pittsburgh, 210; F.Peralta, Milwaukee, 210; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 207; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 202; Luzardo, Miami, 198; Burnes, Milwaukee, 196; Senga, New York, 194; Webb, San Francisco, 194.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|4 Fort Gordon Innovation Day
10|4 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
10|4 Seattle Cybersecurity Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories