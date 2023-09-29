NATIONAL LEAGUE
BATTING_Arraez, Miami, .353; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, .335; Freeman, Los Angeles, .333; Bellinger, Chicago, .309; Betts, Los Angeles, .309; Harper, Philadelphia, .292; Harris II, Atlanta, .290; Willi.Contreras, Milwaukee, .289; Carroll, Arizona, .285; Hoerner, Chicago, .285.
RUNS_Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 144; Freeman, Los Angeles, 127; Betts, Los Angeles, 125; Olson, Atlanta, 125; Carroll, Arizona, 114; Riley, Atlanta, 113; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 106; Yelich, Milwaukee, 104; Lindor, New York, 101; Turner, Philadelphia, 101.
RBI_Olson, Atlanta, 134; Alonso, New York, 115; J.Soto, San Diego, 108; Castellanos, Philadelphia, 106; Betts, Los Angeles, 105; Muncy, Los Angeles, 104; Albies, Atlanta, 104; C.Walker, Arizona, 103; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 103; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 100.
HITS_Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 211; Freeman, Los Angeles, 206; Arraez, Miami, 202; Betts, Los Angeles, 176; Hoerner, Chicago, 173; Riley, Atlanta, 172; Castellanos, Philadelphia, 169; Olson, Atlanta, 167; Turner, Philadelphia, 166; Bogaerts, San Diego, 165; Meneses, Washington, 165.
DOUBLES_Freeman, Los Angeles, 58; Betts, Los Angeles, 40; Candelario, Chicago, 38; Castellanos, Philadelphia, 37; Willi.Contreras, Milwaukee, 37; Tovar, Colorado, 37; C.Walker, Arizona, 36; Meneses, Washington, 35; Steer, Cincinnati, 35; L.Thomas, Washington, 35.
TRIPLES_Carroll, Arizona, 9; K.Marte, Arizona, 9; Friedl, Cincinnati, 8; Benson, Cincinnati, 7; Cronenworth, San Diego, 7; Hayes, Pittsburgh, 7; Abrams, Washington, 6; E.De La Cruz, Cincinnati, 6; Marsh, Philadelphia, 6; Nimmo, New York, 6; Suzuki, Chicago, 6.
HOME RUNS_Olson, Atlanta, 53; Alonso, New York, 45; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 45; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 41; Betts, Los Angeles, 39; Riley, Atlanta, 37; Muncy, Los Angeles, 36; Soler, Miami, 36; Ozuna, Atlanta, 36; J.Soto, San Diego, 35.
STOLEN BASES_Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 68; Carroll, Arizona, 51; Abrams, Washington, 43; Hoerner, Chicago, 43; Kim, San Diego, 36; E.De La Cruz, Cincinnati, 33; Stott, Philadelphia, 31; Lindor, New York, 30; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 29; Turner, Philadelphia, 29.
PITCHING_Strider, Atlanta, 19-5; Gallen, Arizona, 17-8; Steele, Chicago, 16-5; T.Walker, Philadelphia, 15-5; Snell, San Diego, 14-9; Morton, Atlanta, 14-12; Wacha, San Diego, 13-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-4; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 13-6; Keller, Pittsburgh, 13-9.
ERA_Snell, San Diego, 2.25; Senga, New York, 2.96; Steele, Chicago, 3.06; Webb, San Francisco, 3.25; M.Kelly, Arizona, 3.38; Burnes, Milwaukee, 3.46; Gallen, Arizona, 3.49; Morton, Atlanta, 3.64; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 3.64; Luzardo, Miami, 3.73.
STRIKEOUTS_Strider, Atlanta, 274; Snell, San Diego, 234; Gallen, Arizona, 213; Keller, Pittsburgh, 210; F.Peralta, Milwaukee, 210; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 207; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 202; Luzardo, Miami, 198; Burnes, Milwaukee, 196; Senga, New York, 194; Webb, San Francisco, 194.
