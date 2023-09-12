On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Matt Olson ties Braves’ single-season home run mark with 51

The Associated Press
September 12, 2023 8:11 pm
< a min read
      

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Olson has tied the Braves’ single-season home run record with 51, matching Andruw Jones’ mark with a solo shot against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.

Olson hit the first pitch he saw from starter Zack Wheeler in the fourth inning into the left-field seats. The fan who caught the ball threw it back onto the field. Olson hit two homers a night earlier against the Phillies, and the milestone 50th had to be retrieved from a fan.

Jones hit 51 homers in 2005.

“way to go @mattolson21 proud of you keep it going 60?” Jones wrote on social media.

        Insight by Red Hat: Explore the benefits, data security implications and strategies for managing complex edge systems. Our new ebook highlights how NOAA and VA aim to better serve users everywhere and shares real-world best practices from Red Hat experts.

Olson’s homer tied the game 1-all. Atlanta needed to win Tuesday and Wednesday to clinch the NL East in Philadelphia. The Braves are already guaranteed a playoff spot.

Olson has 128 RBIs this season. He never hit more than 39 homers in a season before this year.

Jones and Olson are the only Braves to hit 50 home runs in a season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|18 Distinguished Military Hiring...
9|18 2023 Undersea Warfare Fall Conference
9|18 World Wide Technology Supply Chain Job...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories