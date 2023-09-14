All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|17
|4
|6
|57
|44
|30
|New England
|13
|5
|9
|48
|46
|32
|Orlando City
|13
|6
|8
|47
|41
|31
|Philadelphia
|14
|8
|4
|46
|47
|31
|Columbus
|13
|8
|6
|45
|54
|37
|Atlanta
|11
|8
|9
|42
|51
|43
|Nashville
|11
|9
|7
|40
|32
|27
|CF Montréal
|11
|14
|2
|35
|28
|40
|D.C. United
|9
|12
|7
|34
|37
|38
|Chicago
|8
|11
|8
|32
|32
|42
|Charlotte FC
|7
|9
|10
|31
|34
|43
|New York City FC
|6
|10
|12
|30
|28
|36
|New York
|7
|12
|8
|29
|24
|33
|Inter Miami CF
|8
|14
|4
|28
|30
|39
|Toronto FC
|4
|13
|10
|22
|23
|39
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Saint Louis City SC
|15
|10
|3
|48
|55
|37
|Seattle
|11
|9
|8
|41
|34
|29
|Los Angeles FC
|11
|9
|7
|40
|40
|32
|Real Salt Lake
|11
|9
|7
|40
|38
|39
|Houston
|11
|10
|6
|39
|36
|31
|Vancouver
|10
|8
|8
|38
|43
|36
|Minnesota United
|9
|8
|10
|37
|34
|33
|San Jose
|9
|9
|10
|37
|32
|36
|FC Dallas
|9
|10
|7
|34
|29
|30
|Austin FC
|9
|12
|6
|33
|38
|43
|Portland
|8
|11
|9
|33
|34
|44
|Sporting Kansas City
|8
|12
|8
|32
|38
|40
|LA Galaxy
|7
|10
|9
|30
|33
|41
|Colorado
|3
|13
|10
|19
|16
|39
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Saturday, September 9
San Jose 0, D.C. United 0, tie
Miami 3, Sporting Kansas City 2
New England 1, Minnesota 1, tie
Portland 2, Los Angeles FC 0
Sunday, September 10
Saint Louis City SC 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie
Saturday, September 16
New York at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
D.C. United at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Saint Louis City SC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
New England at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 17
Portland at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, September 20
Philadelphia at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Austin FC at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Nashville at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Minnesota at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
San Jose at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 23
CF Montréal at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
New York at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Columbus at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Saint Louis City SC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Colorado at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 24
Miami at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.