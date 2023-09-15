All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Cincinnati 17 4 6 57 44 30 New England 13 5 9 48 46 32 Orlando City 13 6 8 47 41 31 Philadelphia 14 8 4 46 47 31 Columbus 13 8 6 45 54 37 Atlanta 11 8 9 42 51 43 Nashville 11 9 7 40 32 27 CF Montréal 11 14 2 35 28 40 D.C. United 9 12 7 34 37 38 Chicago 8 11 8 32 32 42 Charlotte FC 7 9 10 31 34 43 New York City FC 6 10 12 30 28 36 New York 7 12 8 29 24 33 Inter Miami CF 8 14 4 28 30 39 Toronto FC 4 13 10 22 23 39

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Saint Louis City SC 15 10 3 48 55 37 Seattle 11 9 8 41 34 29 Los Angeles FC 11 9 7 40 40 32 Real Salt Lake 11 9 7 40 38 39 Houston 11 10 6 39 36 31 Vancouver 10 8 8 38 43 36 Minnesota United 9 8 10 37 34 33 San Jose 9 9 10 37 32 36 FC Dallas 9 10 7 34 29 30 Austin FC 9 12 6 33 38 43 Portland 8 11 9 33 34 44 Sporting Kansas City 8 12 8 32 38 40 LA Galaxy 7 10 9 30 33 41 Colorado 3 13 10 19 16 39

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, September 9

San Jose 0, D.C. United 0, tie

Miami 3, Sporting Kansas City 2

New England 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Portland 2, Los Angeles FC 0

Sunday, September 10

Saint Louis City SC 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie

Saturday, September 16

New York at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

D.C. United at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

New England at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 17

Portland at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 20

Philadelphia at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 23

CF Montréal at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 24

Miami at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.