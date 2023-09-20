All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|17
|4
|7
|58
|46
|32
|Orlando City
|14
|6
|8
|50
|45
|34
|New England
|13
|6
|9
|48
|47
|34
|Philadelphia
|14
|8
|5
|47
|49
|33
|Columbus
|13
|9
|6
|45
|57
|41
|Atlanta
|12
|8
|9
|45
|56
|45
|Nashville
|11
|9
|7
|40
|32
|27
|CF Montréal
|11
|14
|3
|36
|28
|40
|D.C. United
|9
|12
|8
|35
|37
|38
|Chicago
|8
|11
|9
|33
|32
|42
|Charlotte FC
|7
|9
|11
|32
|34
|43
|New York City FC
|6
|10
|13
|31
|28
|36
|New York
|7
|12
|9
|30
|24
|33
|Inter Miami CF
|8
|15
|4
|28
|32
|44
|Toronto FC
|4
|14
|10
|22
|24
|41
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Saint Louis City SC
|15
|10
|4
|49
|56
|38
|Los Angeles FC
|12
|9
|7
|43
|44
|34
|Seattle
|11
|9
|9
|42
|35
|30
|Vancouver
|11
|8
|8
|41
|45
|37
|Houston
|11
|10
|7
|40
|37
|32
|Real Salt Lake
|11
|10
|7
|40
|39
|41
|San Jose
|10
|9
|10
|40
|34
|37
|Minnesota United
|9
|9
|10
|37
|34
|34
|Portland
|9
|11
|9
|36
|36
|45
|Sporting Kansas City
|9
|12
|8
|35
|39
|40
|FC Dallas
|9
|10
|8
|35
|30
|31
|Austin FC
|9
|13
|6
|33
|39
|45
|LA Galaxy
|7
|11
|9
|30
|35
|45
|Colorado
|4
|13
|10
|22
|18
|40
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, September 16
New York 0, New York City FC 0, tie
Atlanta 5, Miami 2
D.C. United 0, Charlotte FC 0, tie
Chicago 0, CF Montréal 0, tie
Orlando City 4, Columbus 3
Cincinnati 2, Philadelphia 2, tie
Vancouver 2, Toronto FC 1
Seattle 1, FC Dallas 1, tie
Saint Louis City SC 1, Houston 1, tie
Sporting Kansas City 1, Minnesota 0
Colorado 2, New England 1
Los Angeles FC 4, LA Galaxy 2
San Jose 2, Real Salt Lake 1
Sunday, September 17
Portland 2, Austin FC 1
Wednesday, September 20
Philadelphia at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Austin FC at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Nashville at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Minnesota at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
San Jose at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 23
CF Montréal at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
New York at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Columbus at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Saint Louis City SC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Colorado at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 24
Miami at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, September 27
FC Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 30
Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Portland at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, October 1
Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 8 p.m.
