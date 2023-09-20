On Air: A Deeper Look with Joe Paiva
Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
September 20, 2023 10:05 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 17 4 7 58 46 32
Orlando City 14 6 8 50 45 34
New England 13 6 9 48 47 34
Philadelphia 14 8 5 47 49 33
Columbus 13 9 6 45 57 41
Atlanta 12 8 9 45 56 45
Nashville 11 9 7 40 32 27
CF Montréal 11 14 3 36 28 40
D.C. United 9 12 8 35 37 38
Chicago 8 11 9 33 32 42
Charlotte FC 7 9 11 32 34 43
New York City FC 6 10 13 31 28 36
New York 7 12 9 30 24 33
Inter Miami CF 8 15 4 28 32 44
Toronto FC 4 14 10 22 24 41

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Saint Louis City SC 15 10 4 49 56 38
Los Angeles FC 12 9 7 43 44 34
Seattle 11 9 9 42 35 30
Vancouver 11 8 8 41 45 37
Houston 11 10 7 40 37 32
Real Salt Lake 11 10 7 40 39 41
San Jose 10 9 10 40 34 37
Minnesota United 9 9 10 37 34 34
Portland 9 11 9 36 36 45
Sporting Kansas City 9 12 8 35 39 40
FC Dallas 9 10 8 35 30 31
Austin FC 9 13 6 33 39 45
LA Galaxy 7 11 9 30 35 45
Colorado 4 13 10 22 18 40

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, September 16

New York 0, New York City FC 0, tie

Atlanta 5, Miami 2

D.C. United 0, Charlotte FC 0, tie

Chicago 0, CF Montréal 0, tie

Orlando City 4, Columbus 3

Cincinnati 2, Philadelphia 2, tie

Vancouver 2, Toronto FC 1

Seattle 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

Saint Louis City SC 1, Houston 1, tie

Sporting Kansas City 1, Minnesota 0

Colorado 2, New England 1

Los Angeles FC 4, LA Galaxy 2

San Jose 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Sunday, September 17

Portland 2, Austin FC 1

Wednesday, September 20

Philadelphia at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 23

CF Montréal at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 24

Miami at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 27

FC Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 30

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 1

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Top Stories