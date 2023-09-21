On Air: Ask the CIO with Jason Miller
MLS Glance

The Associated Press
September 21, 2023 10:05 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 17 4 8 59 47 33
Orlando City 14 7 8 50 45 36
Columbus 14 9 6 48 60 41
Philadelphia 14 8 6 48 51 35
New England 13 6 9 48 47 34
Atlanta 12 8 10 46 57 46
Nashville 12 9 7 43 35 27
CF Montréal 11 14 4 37 29 41
D.C. United 9 12 9 36 38 39
New York City FC 7 10 13 34 30 36
Chicago 8 12 9 33 32 45
Charlotte FC 7 9 12 33 36 45
Inter Miami CF 9 15 4 31 36 44
New York 7 12 10 31 25 34
Toronto FC 4 15 10 22 24 45

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Saint Louis City SC 15 10 5 50 56 38
Seattle 12 9 9 45 37 31
Los Angeles FC 12 9 8 44 44 34
Houston 12 10 7 43 41 33
Vancouver 11 9 8 41 46 41
Real Salt Lake 11 11 7 40 40 44
San Jose 10 10 10 40 35 39
Portland 10 11 9 39 38 46
FC Dallas 10 10 8 38 33 32
Minnesota United 9 10 10 37 37 38
Sporting Kansas City 9 13 8 35 39 43
Austin FC 9 13 7 34 40 46
LA Galaxy 8 11 9 33 39 48
Colorado 4 14 10 22 19 42

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, September 16

New York 0, New York City FC 0, tie

Atlanta 5, Miami 2

D.C. United 0, Charlotte FC 0, tie

Chicago 0, CF Montréal 0, tie

Orlando City 4, Columbus 3

Cincinnati 2, Philadelphia 2, tie

Vancouver 2, Toronto FC 1

Seattle 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

Saint Louis City SC 1, Houston 1, tie

Sporting Kansas City 1, Minnesota 0

Colorado 2, New England 1

Los Angeles FC 4, LA Galaxy 2

San Jose 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Sunday, September 17

Portland 2, Austin FC 1

Wednesday, September 20

Philadelphia 2, Charlotte FC 2, tie

Columbus 3, Chicago 0

Atlanta 1, D.C. United 1, tie

Miami 4, Toronto FC 0

Cincinnati 1, CF Montréal 1, tie

Austin FC 1, New York 1, tie

New York City FC 2, Orlando City 0

Houston 4, Vancouver 1

Nashville 3, Sporting Kansas City 0

Los Angeles FC 0, Saint Louis City SC 0, tie

Seattle 2, Colorado 1

FC Dallas 3, Real Salt Lake 1

LA Galaxy 4, Minnesota 3

Portland 2, San Jose 1

Saturday, September 23

CF Montréal at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 24

Miami at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 27

FC Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 30

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 1

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 8 p.m.

Top Stories