All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|17
|4
|8
|59
|47
|33
|Orlando City
|14
|7
|8
|50
|45
|36
|Columbus
|14
|9
|6
|48
|60
|41
|Philadelphia
|14
|8
|6
|48
|51
|35
|New England
|13
|6
|9
|48
|47
|34
|Atlanta
|12
|8
|10
|46
|57
|46
|Nashville
|12
|9
|7
|43
|35
|27
|CF Montréal
|11
|14
|4
|37
|29
|41
|D.C. United
|9
|12
|9
|36
|38
|39
|New York City FC
|7
|10
|13
|34
|30
|36
|Chicago
|8
|12
|9
|33
|32
|45
|Charlotte FC
|7
|9
|12
|33
|36
|45
|Inter Miami CF
|9
|15
|4
|31
|36
|44
|New York
|7
|12
|10
|31
|25
|34
|Toronto FC
|4
|15
|10
|22
|24
|45
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Saint Louis City SC
|15
|10
|5
|50
|56
|38
|Seattle
|12
|9
|9
|45
|37
|31
|Los Angeles FC
|12
|9
|8
|44
|44
|34
|Houston
|12
|10
|7
|43
|41
|33
|Vancouver
|11
|9
|8
|41
|46
|41
|Real Salt Lake
|11
|11
|7
|40
|40
|44
|San Jose
|10
|10
|10
|40
|35
|39
|Portland
|10
|11
|9
|39
|38
|46
|FC Dallas
|10
|10
|8
|38
|33
|32
|Minnesota United
|9
|10
|10
|37
|37
|38
|Sporting Kansas City
|9
|13
|8
|35
|39
|43
|Austin FC
|9
|13
|7
|34
|40
|46
|LA Galaxy
|8
|11
|9
|33
|39
|48
|Colorado
|4
|14
|10
|22
|19
|42
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Saturday, September 16
New York 0, New York City FC 0, tie
Atlanta 5, Miami 2
D.C. United 0, Charlotte FC 0, tie
Chicago 0, CF Montréal 0, tie
Orlando City 4, Columbus 3
Cincinnati 2, Philadelphia 2, tie
Vancouver 2, Toronto FC 1
Seattle 1, FC Dallas 1, tie
Saint Louis City SC 1, Houston 1, tie
Sporting Kansas City 1, Minnesota 0
Colorado 2, New England 1
Los Angeles FC 4, LA Galaxy 2
San Jose 2, Real Salt Lake 1
Sunday, September 17
Portland 2, Austin FC 1
Wednesday, September 20
Philadelphia 2, Charlotte FC 2, tie
Columbus 3, Chicago 0
Atlanta 1, D.C. United 1, tie
Miami 4, Toronto FC 0
Cincinnati 1, CF Montréal 1, tie
Austin FC 1, New York 1, tie
New York City FC 2, Orlando City 0
Houston 4, Vancouver 1
Nashville 3, Sporting Kansas City 0
Los Angeles FC 0, Saint Louis City SC 0, tie
Seattle 2, Colorado 1
FC Dallas 3, Real Salt Lake 1
LA Galaxy 4, Minnesota 3
Portland 2, San Jose 1
Saturday, September 23
CF Montréal at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
New York at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Columbus at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Saint Louis City SC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Colorado at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 24
Miami at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, September 27
FC Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 30
Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Portland at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, October 1
Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, October 4
Toronto FC at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
Saint Louis City SC at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
