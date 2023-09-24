All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Cincinnati 18 4 8 62 50 33 Orlando City 14 7 8 50 45 36 Columbus 14 9 7 49 61 42 Philadelphia 14 8 7 49 51 35 Atlanta 13 8 10 49 61 47 New England 13 6 10 49 49 36 Nashville 12 9 8 44 36 28 CF Montréal 11 15 4 37 30 45 New York City FC 8 10 13 37 33 36 D.C. United 9 13 9 36 41 44 New York 8 12 10 34 30 37 Chicago 8 12 10 34 34 47 Charlotte FC 7 10 12 33 36 48 Inter Miami CF 9 15 4 31 36 44 Toronto FC 4 16 10 22 24 48

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Saint Louis City SC 16 10 5 53 58 39 Los Angeles FC 12 9 9 45 44 34 Seattle 12 9 9 45 37 31 Houston 12 11 7 43 42 35 Real Salt Lake 12 11 7 43 42 45 Portland 11 11 9 42 41 48 Vancouver 11 10 8 41 47 43 San Jose 10 10 11 41 36 40 FC Dallas 10 10 9 39 34 33 Sporting Kansas City 10 13 8 38 41 44 Minnesota United 9 11 10 37 38 40 Austin FC 9 13 7 34 40 46 LA Galaxy 8 11 9 33 39 48 Colorado 4 15 10 22 21 45

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, September 16

New York 0, New York City FC 0, tie

Atlanta 5, Miami 2

D.C. United 0, Charlotte FC 0, tie

Chicago 0, CF Montréal 0, tie

Orlando City 4, Columbus 3

Cincinnati 2, Philadelphia 2, tie

Vancouver 2, Toronto FC 1

Seattle 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

Saint Louis City SC 1, Houston 1, tie

Sporting Kansas City 1, Minnesota 0

Colorado 2, New England 1

Los Angeles FC 4, LA Galaxy 2

San Jose 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Sunday, September 17

Portland 2, Austin FC 1

Wednesday, September 20

Philadelphia 2, Charlotte FC 2, tie

Columbus 3, Chicago 0

Atlanta 1, D.C. United 1, tie

Miami 4, Toronto FC 0

Cincinnati 1, CF Montréal 1, tie

Austin FC 1, New York 1, tie

New York City FC 2, Orlando City 0

Houston 4, Vancouver 1

Nashville 3, Sporting Kansas City 0

Los Angeles FC 0, Saint Louis City SC 0, tie

Seattle 2, Colorado 1

FC Dallas 3, Real Salt Lake 1

LA Galaxy 4, Minnesota 3

Portland 2, San Jose 1

Saturday, September 23

Atlanta 4, CF Montréal 1

Cincinnati 3, Charlotte FC 0

New York 5, D.C. United 3

Los Angeles FC 0, Philadelphia 0, tie

New England 2, Chicago 2, tie

Columbus 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

Sporting Kansas City 2, Houston 1

Saint Louis City SC 2, Minnesota 1

Real Salt Lake 2, Vancouver 1

Portland 3, Colorado 2

Nashville 1, San Jose 1, tie

Sunday, September 24

New York City FC 3, Toronto FC 0

Miami at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 27

FC Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 30

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 1

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, October 4

Toronto FC at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

