All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|18
|4
|8
|62
|50
|33
|Orlando City
|14
|7
|8
|50
|45
|36
|Columbus
|14
|9
|7
|49
|61
|42
|Philadelphia
|14
|8
|7
|49
|51
|35
|Atlanta
|13
|8
|10
|49
|61
|47
|New England
|13
|6
|10
|49
|49
|36
|Nashville
|12
|9
|8
|44
|36
|28
|CF Montréal
|11
|15
|4
|37
|30
|45
|New York City FC
|8
|10
|13
|37
|33
|36
|D.C. United
|9
|13
|9
|36
|41
|44
|New York
|8
|12
|10
|34
|30
|37
|Chicago
|8
|12
|10
|34
|34
|47
|Charlotte FC
|7
|10
|12
|33
|36
|48
|Inter Miami CF
|9
|15
|4
|31
|36
|44
|Toronto FC
|4
|16
|10
|22
|24
|48
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Saint Louis City SC
|16
|10
|5
|53
|58
|39
|Los Angeles FC
|12
|9
|9
|45
|44
|34
|Seattle
|12
|9
|9
|45
|37
|31
|Houston
|12
|11
|7
|43
|42
|35
|Real Salt Lake
|12
|11
|7
|43
|42
|45
|Portland
|11
|11
|9
|42
|41
|48
|Vancouver
|11
|10
|8
|41
|47
|43
|San Jose
|10
|10
|11
|41
|36
|40
|FC Dallas
|10
|10
|9
|39
|34
|33
|Sporting Kansas City
|10
|13
|8
|38
|41
|44
|Minnesota United
|9
|11
|10
|37
|38
|40
|Austin FC
|9
|13
|7
|34
|40
|46
|LA Galaxy
|8
|11
|9
|33
|39
|48
|Colorado
|4
|15
|10
|22
|21
|45
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, September 16
New York 0, New York City FC 0, tie
Atlanta 5, Miami 2
D.C. United 0, Charlotte FC 0, tie
Chicago 0, CF Montréal 0, tie
Orlando City 4, Columbus 3
Cincinnati 2, Philadelphia 2, tie
Vancouver 2, Toronto FC 1
Seattle 1, FC Dallas 1, tie
Saint Louis City SC 1, Houston 1, tie
Sporting Kansas City 1, Minnesota 0
Colorado 2, New England 1
Los Angeles FC 4, LA Galaxy 2
San Jose 2, Real Salt Lake 1
Sunday, September 17
Portland 2, Austin FC 1
Wednesday, September 20
Philadelphia 2, Charlotte FC 2, tie
Columbus 3, Chicago 0
Atlanta 1, D.C. United 1, tie
Miami 4, Toronto FC 0
Cincinnati 1, CF Montréal 1, tie
Austin FC 1, New York 1, tie
New York City FC 2, Orlando City 0
Houston 4, Vancouver 1
Nashville 3, Sporting Kansas City 0
Los Angeles FC 0, Saint Louis City SC 0, tie
Seattle 2, Colorado 1
FC Dallas 3, Real Salt Lake 1
LA Galaxy 4, Minnesota 3
Portland 2, San Jose 1
Saturday, September 23
Atlanta 4, CF Montréal 1
Cincinnati 3, Charlotte FC 0
New York 5, D.C. United 3
Los Angeles FC 0, Philadelphia 0, tie
New England 2, Chicago 2, tie
Columbus 1, FC Dallas 1, tie
Sporting Kansas City 2, Houston 1
Saint Louis City SC 2, Minnesota 1
Real Salt Lake 2, Vancouver 1
Portland 3, Colorado 2
Nashville 1, San Jose 1, tie
Sunday, September 24
New York City FC 3, Toronto FC 0
Miami at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, September 27
FC Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 30
Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Portland at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, October 1
Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, October 4
Toronto FC at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
Saint Louis City SC at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
