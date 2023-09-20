Muncy’s base hit in 9th lifts Dodgers to 3-2 win over Tigers and extends winning streak to 5

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy’s base hit with two outs in the ninth inning Tuesday night scored Mookie Betts and gave the Los Angeles Dodgers a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers, extending their winning streak to five games.

Betts got aboard with a single to center for his third hit of the night. After Freddie Freeman lined out to center, Betts advanced to second after Will Smith was hit by a pitch. Muncy then lined a curveball from Alex Lange (7-5) into right field. Kerry Carpenter threw home on one bounce as Betts rounded third, but Betts beat the tag when his left hand crossed the plate.

“A lot of good things happened tonight,” manager Dave Roberts said. “Max had a couple of tough at-bats, but for him to finish it off by driving in the winning run was great.”

Alex Vesia (2-5) got the win with a scoreless ninth as the NL West champions reduced their magic number to three for a first-round bye. J.D. Martinez homered and had a pair of hits.

Spencer Torkelson and Parker Meadows homered for the Tigers, who dropped to 3-2 on their West Coast road trip.

Torkelson, the game’s third batter, drove a cutter by Caleb Ferguson into the stands in left center for a solo shot. The top pick in the 2020 amateur draft has 29 home runs, including 14 in the last 44 games.

Meadows hit his second big league home run to make it 2-0 in the third inning when he lined Ryan Pepiot’s fastball to right-center. Before the at-bat, Meadows was 3 for 30 in his last 10 games.

Martinez, who had two home runs and five RBIs Monday night, put the Dodgers on the board with a drive to left-center to lead off the fourth.

He got aboard with the tying run in the eighth on a base hit with two outs. Chris Taylor, who came in as a pinch-runner, stole second and scored on David Peralta’s ground-rule double down the left-field line.

“We’ve got a good lineup up and down and we have way to manufacture runs,” Martinez said. “Whether it is Chris stealing a bag and giving us a chance to tie the game and Peralta coming through, there’s a lot of different ways we can beat you.”

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch pointed to Taylor’s stolen base as the pivotal moment of the game.

“What hurt us was giving Taylor second base,” he said. “Those little things against good teams are going to suffocate you if you don’t take advantage of your opportunities.”

SPECIAL MOMENT

Brusdar Graterol kept the Dodgers in the game by pitching a scoreless eighth inning. His mother, Ysmalia, was in the stands, marking the first time she had seen him pitch in the majors.

“It was so incredible. I’ve always wanted to pitch in front of my mom. Being so successful as I’ve been pitching lately, it was so nice to have her here,” Graterol said through an interpreter.

SWEET 16

Miguel Cabrera moved past Adrián Beltré for 16th place on MLB’s career hit list with a single to lead off the seventh inning.

Cabrera, who is retiring at the end of the season, has 3,167 hits during his 21-year career. He is batting .349 (15 for 43) in his last 11 games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez is feeling slightly better after leaving Monday’s game in the fourth inning due to a left scapular spasm. He is still tentatively scheduled to start Sunday at Oakland. … RHP Alex Faedo was placed on the injured list due to a blister on the middle finger of his right hand.

Dodgers: RHP Daniel Hudson (right knee) threw a live session during batting practice and threw a lot of strikes, according to Roberts. Depending on how he came out of it, Hudson could throw again in four or five days.

UP NEXT

Tigers: Rookie RHP Reese Olson (4-7, 4.30 ERA) is 2-1 with a 1.37 ERA in three September starts.

Dodgers: RHP Bobby Miller (10-3, 4.02) is second among NL rookies in wins.

