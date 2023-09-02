NCAA Football Scores

EAST
Catholic 34, McDaniel 7
Franklin & Marshall 16, Lebanon Valley 12
Hobart 31, Alfred 9
Mass.-Dartmouth 57, Nichols 6
Muhlenberg 53, Moravian 12
Salve Regina 48, Curry 0
Ursinus 38, Alvernia 6
WPI 44, Worcester St. 13
SOUTH
Louisville 39, Georgia Tech 34
Miami 38, Miami (Ohio) 3
UNC-Pembroke 19, Fayetteville St. 17
West Florida 35, Kentucky Wesleyan 3
Wingate 30, Albany St. (Ga.) 7
MIDWEST
Augsburg 52, Northwestern (Minn.) 10
E. Michigan 33, Howard 23
Kansas 48, Missouri St. 17
Michigan St. 31, Cent. Michigan 7
S.D. Mines 24, Valley City St. 14
SOUTHWEST
Hardin Simmons 47, Albright 3
FAR WEST
Stanford 37, Hawaii 24
