Sports News

NCAA Football Scores

The Associated Press
September 2, 2023 2:45 am
< a min read
      

EAST

Catholic 34, McDaniel 7

Franklin & Marshall 16, Lebanon Valley 12

Hobart 31, Alfred 9

Mass.-Dartmouth 57, Nichols 6

Muhlenberg 53, Moravian 12

Salve Regina 48, Curry 0

Ursinus 38, Alvernia 6

WPI 44, Worcester St. 13

SOUTH

Louisville 39, Georgia Tech 34

Miami 38, Miami (Ohio) 3

UNC-Pembroke 19, Fayetteville St. 17

West Florida 35, Kentucky Wesleyan 3

Wingate 30, Albany St. (Ga.) 7

MIDWEST

Augsburg 52, Northwestern (Minn.) 10

E. Michigan 33, Howard 23

Kansas 48, Missouri St. 17

Michigan St. 31, Cent. Michigan 7

S.D. Mines 24, Valley City St. 14

SOUTHWEST

Hardin Simmons 47, Albright 3

FAR WEST

Stanford 37, Hawaii 24

Top Stories