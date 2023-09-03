NCAA Football Scores

EAST
Alfred St. 24, Misericordia 14
Allegheny 39, Waynesburg 36, OT
Anna Maria 51, Westfield St. 27
Assumption 31, Kutztown 20
Bowie St. 22, Delaware St. 11
CCSU 44, American International 0
Carnegie Mellon 31, Geneva 0
Case Western 14, Thiel 0
Castleton 25, Plymouth St. 21
Christopher Newport 45, S. Virginia 0
College of NJ 41, Eastern 21
Cortland 42, Delaware Valley 13
Dean 33, Fitchburg St. 17
Duquesne 49, Edinboro 7
Emory & Henry 56, Concord 10
Endicott 31, St. Lawrence 0
FDU-Florham 33, William Paterson 29
Fordham 46, Wagner 16
Georgetown 49, Marist 7
Gettysburg 40, Juniata 20
Grove City 17, Westminster (Pa.) 7
Holy Cross 42, Merrimack 20
Husson 28, Norwich 14
Johns Hopkins 27, Ithaca 17
Johnson C. Smith 49, WV Wesleyan 6
Keystone 27, Gallaudet 6
Kings (Pa.) 27, Wilkes 23
Lafayette 19, Sacred Heart 14
Lock Haven 58, Post 7
MIT 41, Bridgewater (Mass.) 27
Marshall 21, Albany (NY) 17
Maryland 38, Towson 6
Merchant Marine 52, W. Connecticut 35
Morrisville St. 24, Kean 14
N. Illinois 27, Boston College 24, OT
New England 44, Coast Guard 28
New Hampshire 51, Stonehill 17
Newberry 14, Shippensburg 10
Penn St. 38, West Virginia 15
Pittsburgh 45, Wofford 7
RPI 38, Dickinson 27
SUNY Maritime 34, Hartwick 11
Shepherd 27, S. Connecticut 26
Slippery Rock 28, Wayne St. (Mich.) 17
Springfield 28, W. New England 14
Syracuse 65, Colgate 0
Temple 24, Akron 21
Union (NY) 65, Hilbert 0
Utica 20, Rochester 17
Villanova 38, Lehigh 10
Washington & Jefferson 51, St. Vincent 0
West Chester 20, Bentley 19
Widener 42, Lycoming 21
SOUTH
Alabama 56, Middle Tennessee 7
Alabama St. 14, Southern U. 10
Allen 24, Erskine 17
Appalachian St. 45, Gardner-Webb 24
Auburn 59, Umass 14
Averett 34, Apprentice 14
Benedict 52, Shaw 0
Berry 67, Huntingdon 34
Bluefield State 41, Livingstone 7
Catawba 31, Elizabeth City St. 23
Central St. (Ohio) 24, MVSU 21
Charlotte 24, SC State 3
FAU 42, Monmouth (NJ) 20
FIU 14, Maine 12
Florida Memorial University Lions 38, Edward Waters 21
Georgia 48, UT Martin 7
Georgia Southern 34, The Citadel 0
Guilford 36, Greensboro 21
Hampton 35, Grambling St. 31
Hanover 10, Centre 7
Jacksonville St. 49, ETSU 3
James Madison 38, Bucknell 3
Kentucky 44, Ball St. 14
Lenoir-Rhyne 45, St. Augustines 7
Liberty 34, Bowling Green 24
Louisiana-Lafayette 38, Northwestern St. 13
Louisiana-Monroe 17, Army 13
Maryville (Tenn.) 28, Sewanee 8
Memphis 56, Bethune-Cookman 14
Miles 37, Lane 24
Mississippi 73, Mercer 7
Mississippi St. 48, SE Louisiana 7
Morgan St. 17, Richmond 10
Murray St. 41, Presbyterian 10
NC Central 47, Winston-Salem 21
North Alabama 41, Chattanooga 27
North Carolina 31, South Carolina 17
Randolph Macon 51, NC Wesleyan 9
Salisbury 28, Washington & Lee 7
Savannah St. 23, Southeastern Fire 20
Shenandoah 44, Methodist 29
Southern Miss. 40, Alcorn St. 14
Stetson 34, St. Thomas (FL) 33, OT
Susquehanna 51, Bridgewater (Va.) 19
Tarleton St. 52, McNeese St. 34
Tennessee 49, Virginia 13
Troy 48, Stephen F. Austin 30
Tulane 37, South Alabama 17
VMI 12, Davidson 7
Valdosta St. 63, Point (Ga.) 10
Vanderbilt 47, Alabama A&M 13
Virginia St. 33, Norfolk St. 24
Virginia Tech 36, Old Dominion 17
Virginia-Wise 48, Union (Ky.) 0
W. Kentucky 41, South Florida 24
Wabash 29, Hampden-Sydney 28
Warner University 29, Brevard 23, OT
Washington (Mo.) 44, Hendrix 27
MIDWEST
Albion 41, Carthage 20
Alma 52, Ohio Northern 7
Augustana (Ill.) 49, Simpson 27
Augustana (SD) 38, Mary 7
Aurora 38, Hope 17
Bluffton 51, Kenyon 35
Central 34, St. Olaf 24
Cincinnati 66, E. Kentucky 13
Claremont Mudd 24, Chicago 15
Coe 56, Cornell (Iowa) 6
Concordia (Wis.) 55, Martin Luther 14
Davenport 31, Thomas More 17
DePauw 33, Rose Hulman 21
Denison 45, Capital 35
Elmhurst 14, Adrian 3
Eureka 41, Knox 16
Franklin Pierce 26, Lake Erie 10
Fresno St. 39, Purdue 35
Greenville 41, Concordia (Ill.) 14
Gustavus Adolphus 51, Buena Vista 7
Hamline 45, Crown (Minn.) 13
Illinois 30, Toledo 28
Illinois College 31, Millikin 0
Illinois St. 41, Dayton 0
Indianapolis 39, Hillsdale 20
Iowa 24, Utah St. 14
Iowa St. 30, N. Iowa 9
Kalamazoo 42, Oberlin 10
Kansas St. 45, SE Missouri 0
Lake Forest 24, Wis. Lutheran 0
Macalester 44, Minn.-Morris 30
Marietta 31, St. John Fisher 7
Michigan 30, East Carolina 3
Mount Union 45, Defiance 6
Muskingum 31, Ferrum 20
N. Dakota St. 35, E. Washington 10
North Central 41, Roosevelt Lakers 7
North Dakota 55, Drake 7
Notre Dame (Ohio) 23, Ohio Dominican 21
Notre Dame 56, Tennessee St. 3
Ohio 27, LIU Brooklyn 10
Ohio St. 23, Indiana 3
Ohio Wesleyan 35, Otterbein 21
Olivet 35, Franklin 32
Rhodes 47, Westminster (Mo.) 0
S. Illinois 49, Austin Peay 23
St. John’s (Minn.) 34, Trinity (Texas) 31, OT
St. Norbert 23, Ripon 7
St. Thomas (Minn.) 36, Black Hills St. 26
Tiffin 79, McKendree 14
Trine 61, Anderson (Ind.) 0
Truman St. 20, Findlay 10
Wartburg 62, Monmouth (Ill.) 35
William Jewell 42, Fort Lewis 6
Wilmington (Ohio) 63, Wooster 43
Wis.-Eau Claire 31, Concordia (Moor.) 28
Wis.-Oshkosh 48, Texas Lutheran 31
Wis.-River Falls 45, Mary Hardin-Baylor 22
Wis.-Stout 35, St. Ambrose Fighting Bees 7
Wis.-Whitewater 27, John Carroll 23
Wisconsin 38, Buffalo 17
Wittenberg 28, Dubuque 27
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 56, W. Carolina 13
California 58, North Texas 21
Colorado 45, TCU 42
Houston 17, UTSA 14
Houston Christian 66, Arkansas Baptist Buffaloes 0
Lyon 18, Grinnell 12
Nebraska Wesleyan 19, Austin 7
Oklahoma 73, Arkansas St. 0
Oklahoma St. 27, Cent. Arkansas 13
Prairie View 37, Texas Southern 34, OT
SMU 38, Louisiana Tech 14
SW Baptist 65, Okla. Panhandle St. 7
Texas 37, Rice 10
Texas A&M 52, New Mexico 10
Texas State 42, Baylor 31
UTEP 28, Incarnate Word 14
FAR WEST
Adams St. 35, Lincoln Oaklanders 16
Air Force 42, Robert Morris 7
Arizona 38, N. Arizona 3
BYU 14, Sam Houston St. 0
CSU-Pueblo 37, Midwestern St. 8
Cal Poly 27, San Diego 10
California Lutheran 41, Southwestern (Texas) 35
Howard Payne 17, George Fox 3
Montana 35, Butler 20
Montana St. 63, Utah Tech 20
Mount St. Joseph 46, Baldwin Wallace 33
New Mexico St. 58, W. Illinois 21
Oregon 81, Portland St. 7
Puget Sound 42, Lewis & Clark 38
Redlands 24, Pacific Lutheran 14
San Diego St. 36, Idaho St. 28
Southern Cal 66, Nevada 14
Texas A&M Kingsville 30, Colorado Mesa 10
UCLA 27, Coastal Carolina 13
UNLV 44, Bryant 14
W. Colorado 28, West Texas A&M 6
W. New Mexico 42, Sul Ross St. 28
Washington 56, Boise St. 19
Washington St. 50, Colorado St. 24
Willamette 24, La Verne 21
Wyoming 35, Texas Tech 33
