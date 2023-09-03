NCAA Football Scores

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
September 3, 2023 3:30 am
EAST

Alfred St. 24, Misericordia 14

Allegheny 39, Waynesburg 36, OT

Anna Maria 51, Westfield St. 27

Assumption 31, Kutztown 20

Bowie St. 22, Delaware St. 11

CCSU 44, American International 0

Carnegie Mellon 31, Geneva 0

Case Western 14, Thiel 0

Castleton 25, Plymouth St. 21

Christopher Newport 45, S. Virginia 0

College of NJ 41, Eastern 21

Cortland 42, Delaware Valley 13

Dean 33, Fitchburg St. 17

Duquesne 49, Edinboro 7

Emory & Henry 56, Concord 10

Endicott 31, St. Lawrence 0

FDU-Florham 33, William Paterson 29

Fordham 46, Wagner 16

Georgetown 49, Marist 7

Gettysburg 40, Juniata 20

Grove City 17, Westminster (Pa.) 7

Holy Cross 42, Merrimack 20

Husson 28, Norwich 14

Johns Hopkins 27, Ithaca 17

Johnson C. Smith 49, WV Wesleyan 6

Keystone 27, Gallaudet 6

Kings (Pa.) 27, Wilkes 23

Lafayette 19, Sacred Heart 14

Lock Haven 58, Post 7

MIT 41, Bridgewater (Mass.) 27

Marshall 21, Albany (NY) 17

Maryland 38, Towson 6

Merchant Marine 52, W. Connecticut 35

Morrisville St. 24, Kean 14

N. Illinois 27, Boston College 24, OT

New England 44, Coast Guard 28

New Hampshire 51, Stonehill 17

Newberry 14, Shippensburg 10

Penn St. 38, West Virginia 15

Pittsburgh 45, Wofford 7

RPI 38, Dickinson 27

SUNY Maritime 34, Hartwick 11

Shepherd 27, S. Connecticut 26

Slippery Rock 28, Wayne St. (Mich.) 17

Springfield 28, W. New England 14

Syracuse 65, Colgate 0

Temple 24, Akron 21

Union (NY) 65, Hilbert 0

Utica 20, Rochester 17

Villanova 38, Lehigh 10

Washington & Jefferson 51, St. Vincent 0

West Chester 20, Bentley 19

Widener 42, Lycoming 21

SOUTH

Alabama 56, Middle Tennessee 7

Alabama St. 14, Southern U. 10

Allen 24, Erskine 17

Appalachian St. 45, Gardner-Webb 24

Auburn 59, Umass 14

Averett 34, Apprentice 14

Benedict 52, Shaw 0

Berry 67, Huntingdon 34

Bluefield State 41, Livingstone 7

Catawba 31, Elizabeth City St. 23

Central St. (Ohio) 24, MVSU 21

Charlotte 24, SC State 3

FAU 42, Monmouth (NJ) 20

FIU 14, Maine 12

Florida Memorial University Lions 38, Edward Waters 21

Georgia 48, UT Martin 7

Georgia Southern 34, The Citadel 0

Guilford 36, Greensboro 21

Hampton 35, Grambling St. 31

Hanover 10, Centre 7

Jacksonville St. 49, ETSU 3

James Madison 38, Bucknell 3

Kentucky 44, Ball St. 14

Lenoir-Rhyne 45, St. Augustines 7

Liberty 34, Bowling Green 24

Louisiana-Lafayette 38, Northwestern St. 13

Louisiana-Monroe 17, Army 13

Maryville (Tenn.) 28, Sewanee 8

Memphis 56, Bethune-Cookman 14

Miles 37, Lane 24

Mississippi 73, Mercer 7

Mississippi St. 48, SE Louisiana 7

Morgan St. 17, Richmond 10

Murray St. 41, Presbyterian 10

NC Central 47, Winston-Salem 21

North Alabama 41, Chattanooga 27

North Carolina 31, South Carolina 17

Randolph Macon 51, NC Wesleyan 9

Salisbury 28, Washington & Lee 7

Savannah St. 23, Southeastern Fire 20

Shenandoah 44, Methodist 29

Southern Miss. 40, Alcorn St. 14

Stetson 34, St. Thomas (FL) 33, OT

Susquehanna 51, Bridgewater (Va.) 19

Tarleton St. 52, McNeese St. 34

Tennessee 49, Virginia 13

Troy 48, Stephen F. Austin 30

Tulane 37, South Alabama 17

VMI 12, Davidson 7

Valdosta St. 63, Point (Ga.) 10

Vanderbilt 47, Alabama A&M 13

Virginia St. 33, Norfolk St. 24

Virginia Tech 36, Old Dominion 17

Virginia-Wise 48, Union (Ky.) 0

W. Kentucky 41, South Florida 24

Wabash 29, Hampden-Sydney 28

Warner University 29, Brevard 23, OT

Washington (Mo.) 44, Hendrix 27

MIDWEST

Albion 41, Carthage 20

Alma 52, Ohio Northern 7

Augustana (Ill.) 49, Simpson 27

Augustana (SD) 38, Mary 7

Aurora 38, Hope 17

Bluffton 51, Kenyon 35

Central 34, St. Olaf 24

Cincinnati 66, E. Kentucky 13

Claremont Mudd 24, Chicago 15

Coe 56, Cornell (Iowa) 6

Concordia (Wis.) 55, Martin Luther 14

Davenport 31, Thomas More 17

DePauw 33, Rose Hulman 21

Denison 45, Capital 35

Elmhurst 14, Adrian 3

Eureka 41, Knox 16

Franklin Pierce 26, Lake Erie 10

Fresno St. 39, Purdue 35

Greenville 41, Concordia (Ill.) 14

Gustavus Adolphus 51, Buena Vista 7

Hamline 45, Crown (Minn.) 13

Illinois 30, Toledo 28

Illinois College 31, Millikin 0

Illinois St. 41, Dayton 0

Indianapolis 39, Hillsdale 20

Iowa 24, Utah St. 14

Iowa St. 30, N. Iowa 9

Kalamazoo 42, Oberlin 10

Kansas St. 45, SE Missouri 0

Lake Forest 24, Wis. Lutheran 0

Macalester 44, Minn.-Morris 30

Marietta 31, St. John Fisher 7

Michigan 30, East Carolina 3

Mount Union 45, Defiance 6

Muskingum 31, Ferrum 20

N. Dakota St. 35, E. Washington 10

North Central 41, Roosevelt Lakers 7

North Dakota 55, Drake 7

Notre Dame (Ohio) 23, Ohio Dominican 21

Notre Dame 56, Tennessee St. 3

Ohio 27, LIU Brooklyn 10

Ohio St. 23, Indiana 3

Ohio Wesleyan 35, Otterbein 21

Olivet 35, Franklin 32

Rhodes 47, Westminster (Mo.) 0

S. Illinois 49, Austin Peay 23

St. John’s (Minn.) 34, Trinity (Texas) 31, OT

St. Norbert 23, Ripon 7

St. Thomas (Minn.) 36, Black Hills St. 26

Tiffin 79, McKendree 14

Trine 61, Anderson (Ind.) 0

Truman St. 20, Findlay 10

Wartburg 62, Monmouth (Ill.) 35

William Jewell 42, Fort Lewis 6

Wilmington (Ohio) 63, Wooster 43

Wis.-Eau Claire 31, Concordia (Moor.) 28

Wis.-Oshkosh 48, Texas Lutheran 31

Wis.-River Falls 45, Mary Hardin-Baylor 22

Wis.-Stout 35, St. Ambrose Fighting Bees 7

Wis.-Whitewater 27, John Carroll 23

Wisconsin 38, Buffalo 17

Wittenberg 28, Dubuque 27

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 56, W. Carolina 13

California 58, North Texas 21

Colorado 45, TCU 42

Houston 17, UTSA 14

Houston Christian 66, Arkansas Baptist Buffaloes 0

Lyon 18, Grinnell 12

Nebraska Wesleyan 19, Austin 7

Oklahoma 73, Arkansas St. 0

Oklahoma St. 27, Cent. Arkansas 13

Prairie View 37, Texas Southern 34, OT

SMU 38, Louisiana Tech 14

SW Baptist 65, Okla. Panhandle St. 7

Texas 37, Rice 10

Texas A&M 52, New Mexico 10

Texas State 42, Baylor 31

UTEP 28, Incarnate Word 14

FAR WEST

Adams St. 35, Lincoln Oaklanders 16

Air Force 42, Robert Morris 7

Arizona 38, N. Arizona 3

BYU 14, Sam Houston St. 0

CSU-Pueblo 37, Midwestern St. 8

Cal Poly 27, San Diego 10

California Lutheran 41, Southwestern (Texas) 35

Howard Payne 17, George Fox 3

Montana 35, Butler 20

Montana St. 63, Utah Tech 20

Mount St. Joseph 46, Baldwin Wallace 33

New Mexico St. 58, W. Illinois 21

Oregon 81, Portland St. 7

Puget Sound 42, Lewis & Clark 38

Redlands 24, Pacific Lutheran 14

San Diego St. 36, Idaho St. 28

Southern Cal 66, Nevada 14

Texas A&M Kingsville 30, Colorado Mesa 10

UCLA 27, Coastal Carolina 13

UNLV 44, Bryant 14

W. Colorado 28, West Texas A&M 6

W. New Mexico 42, Sul Ross St. 28

Washington 56, Boise St. 19

Washington St. 50, Colorado St. 24

Willamette 24, La Verne 21

Wyoming 35, Texas Tech 33

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Top Stories