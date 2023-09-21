On Air: Federal News Network
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley says he has a high ankle sprain

The Associated Press
September 21, 2023 10:06 pm
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley says he sustained a high ankle sprain late in the fourth quarter in the comeback win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Barkley did not practice this week and he was listed as out for Thursday night’s game in California against the San Francisco 49ers.

Barkley has not spoken with reporters covering the team since the injury to his right ankle on Sunday. Amazon, which broadcasts the Thursday night games, reported Barkley described his injury as a high ankle sprain.

High ankle sprains usually have a longer recovery period than injuries to the lower part of the ankle.

The Giants’ next game will be on Oct. 2, a Monday night game at MetLife Stadium against the Seattle Seahawks.

Giants coach Brian Daboll has not described Barkley’s injury. He is usually the only person in the organiation who talks about player injuries.

Barkley, the NFL Offensive rookie of the year in 2018, had a high ankle sprain in 2019 and missed three games.

