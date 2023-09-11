NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Miami
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|36
|34
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|New England
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|20
|25
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Jacksonville
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|31
|21
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Houston
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|9
|25
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Indianapolis
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|21
|31
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Tennessee
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|15
|16
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|25
|9
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Cleveland
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|24
|3
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Cincinnati
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|3
|24
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|7
|30
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Las Vegas
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|17
|16
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Denver
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|17
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Kansas City
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|20
|21
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|34
|36
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Dallas
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|40
|0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|25
|20
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Washington
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|20
|16
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|0
|40
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Atlanta
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|24
|10
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|New Orleans
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|16
|15
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|20
|17
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Carolina
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|10
|24
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Detroit
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|21
|20
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Green Bay
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|38
|20
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Chicago
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|20
|38
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|17
|20
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|L.A. Rams
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|30
|13
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|San Francisco
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|30
|7
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Arizona
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|20
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Seattle
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|13
|30
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 21, Kansas City 20
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 24, Carolina 10
Baltimore 25, Houston 9
Cleveland 24, Cincinnati 3
Jacksonville 31, Indianapolis 21
New Orleans 16, Tennessee 15
San Francisco 30, Pittsburgh 7
Tampa Bay 20, Minnesota 17
Washington 20, Arizona 16
Green Bay 38, Chicago 20
L.A. Rams 30, Seattle 13
Las Vegas 17, Denver 16
Miami 36, L.A. Chargers 34
Philadelphia 25, New England 20
Dallas 40, N.Y. Giants 0
Monday’s Games
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 14
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 17
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Washington at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Miami at New England, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 18
New Orleans at Carolina, 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.
