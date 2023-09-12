NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Miami 1 0 0 1.000 36 34 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Jets 1 0 0 1.000 22 16 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Buffalo 0 1 0 .000 16 22 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 New England 0 1 0 .000 20 25 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Jacksonville 1 0 0 1.000 31 21 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Houston 0 1 0 .000 9 25 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 21 31 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 15 16 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 25 9 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 24 3 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Cincinnati 0 1 0 .000 3 24 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Pittsburgh 0 1 0 .000 7 30 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Las Vegas 1 0 0 1.000 17 16 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Denver 0 1 0 .000 16 17 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Kansas City 0 1 0 .000 20 21 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 34 36 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Dallas 1 0 0 1.000 40 0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 25 20 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Washington 1 0 0 1.000 20 16 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 0 40 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Atlanta 1 0 0 1.000 24 10 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 16 15 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 20 17 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Carolina 0 1 0 .000 10 24 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Detroit 1 0 0 1.000 21 20 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 38 20 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Chicago 0 1 0 .000 20 38 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 17 20 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 30 13 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 30 7 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Arizona 0 1 0 .000 16 20 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Seattle 0 1 0 .000 13 30 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 21, Kansas City 20

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 24, Carolina 10

Baltimore 25, Houston 9

Cleveland 24, Cincinnati 3

Jacksonville 31, Indianapolis 21

New Orleans 16, Tennessee 15

San Francisco 30, Pittsburgh 7

Tampa Bay 20, Minnesota 17

Washington 20, Arizona 16

Green Bay 38, Chicago 20

L.A. Rams 30, Seattle 13

Las Vegas 17, Denver 16

Miami 36, L.A. Chargers 34

Philadelphia 25, New England 20

Dallas 40, N.Y. Giants 0

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Jets 22, Buffalo 16, OT

Thursday, Sept. 14

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 17

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Miami at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 18

New Orleans at Carolina, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

