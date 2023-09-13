NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Miami 1 0 0 1.000 36 34 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Jets 1 0 0 1.000 22 16 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Buffalo 0 1 0 .000 16 22 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 New England 0 1 0 .000 20 25 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Jacksonville 1 0 0 1.000 31 21 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Houston 0 1 0 .000 9 25 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 21 31 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 15 16 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 25 9 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 24 3 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Cincinnati 0 1 0 .000 3 24 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Pittsburgh 0 1 0 .000 7 30 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Las Vegas 1 0 0 1.000 17 16 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Denver 0 1 0 .000 16 17 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Kansas City 0 1 0 .000 20 21 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 34 36 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Dallas 1 0 0 1.000 40 0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 25 20 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Washington 1 0 0 1.000 20 16 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 0 40 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Atlanta 1 0 0 1.000 24 10 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 16 15 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 20 17 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Carolina 0 1 0 .000 10 24 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Detroit 1 0 0 1.000 21 20 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 38 20 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Chicago 0 1 0 .000 20 38 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 17 20 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 30 13 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 30 7 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Arizona 0 1 0 .000 16 20 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Seattle 0 1 0 .000 13 30 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Miami at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

New Orleans at Carolina, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 21

N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24

Atlanta at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington, 1 p.m.

Denver at Miami, 1 p.m.

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 25

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.

