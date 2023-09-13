NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Miami
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|36
|34
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|22
|16
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Buffalo
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|22
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|New England
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|20
|25
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Jacksonville
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|31
|21
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Houston
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|9
|25
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Indianapolis
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|21
|31
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Tennessee
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|15
|16
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|25
|9
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Cleveland
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|24
|3
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Cincinnati
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|3
|24
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|7
|30
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Las Vegas
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|17
|16
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Denver
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|17
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Kansas City
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|20
|21
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|34
|36
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Dallas
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|40
|0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|25
|20
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Washington
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|20
|16
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|0
|40
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Atlanta
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|24
|10
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|New Orleans
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|16
|15
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|20
|17
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Carolina
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|10
|24
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Detroit
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|21
|20
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Green Bay
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|38
|20
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Chicago
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|20
|38
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|17
|20
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|L.A. Rams
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|30
|13
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|San Francisco
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|30
|7
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Arizona
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|20
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Seattle
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|13
|30
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
___
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Washington at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Miami at New England, 8:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
New Orleans at Carolina, 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 21
N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 24
Atlanta at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Washington, 1 p.m.
Denver at Miami, 1 p.m.
Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 25
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.
