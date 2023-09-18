On Air: For Your Benefit
Sports News

NFL Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 18, 2023 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Miami 2 0 0 1.000 60 51 0-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Buffalo 1 1 0 .500 54 32 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 32 46 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0
New England 0 2 0 .000 37 49 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 52 51 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0
Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 40 38 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 42 40 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Houston 0 2 0 .000 29 56 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 52 33 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 24 3 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Pittsburgh 0 1 0 .000 7 30 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 27 51 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-2-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 1 1 0 .500 37 30 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Las Vegas 1 1 0 .500 27 54 0-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Denver 0 2 0 .000 49 52 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0
L.A. Chargers 0 2 0 .000 58 63 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Dallas 2 0 0 1.000 70 10 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Philadelphia 2 0 0 1.000 59 48 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Washington 2 0 0 1.000 55 49 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Giants 1 1 0 .500 31 68 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Atlanta 2 0 0 1.000 49 34 2-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0
New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 16 15 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 47 34 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Carolina 0 1 0 .000 10 24 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Detroit 1 1 0 .500 52 57 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 62 45 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0
Chicago 0 2 0 .000 37 65 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-1-0
Minnesota 0 2 0 .000 45 54 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
San Francisco 2 0 0 1.000 60 30 0-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
L.A. Rams 1 1 0 .500 53 43 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
Seattle 1 1 0 .500 50 61 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-1-0
Arizona 0 2 0 .000 44 51 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 34, Minnesota 28

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 25, Green Bay 24

Baltimore 27, Cincinnati 24

Buffalo 38, Las Vegas 10

Indianapolis 31, Houston 20

Kansas City 17, Jacksonville 9

Seattle 37, Detroit 31, OT

Tampa Bay 27, Chicago 17

Tennessee 27, L.A. Chargers 24, OT

N.Y. Giants 31, Arizona 28

San Francisco 30, L.A. Rams 23

Dallas 30, N.Y. Jets 10

Washington 35, Denver 33

Miami 24, New England 17

Monday’s Games

New Orleans at Carolina, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 21

N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24

Atlanta at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington, 1 p.m.

Denver at Miami, 1 p.m.

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 25

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

