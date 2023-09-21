On Air: Ask the CIO with Jason Miller
NFL Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 21, 2023 10:00 am
All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Miami 2 0 0 1.000 60 51 0-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Buffalo 1 1 0 .500 54 32 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 32 46 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0
New England 0 2 0 .000 37 49 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 52 51 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0
Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 40 38 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 42 40 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Houston 0 2 0 .000 29 56 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 52 33 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 46 29 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0
Pittsburgh 1 1 0 .500 33 52 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0
Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 27 51 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-2-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 1 1 0 .500 37 30 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Las Vegas 1 1 0 .500 27 54 0-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Denver 0 2 0 .000 49 52 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0
L.A. Chargers 0 2 0 .000 58 63 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Dallas 2 0 0 1.000 70 10 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Philadelphia 2 0 0 1.000 59 48 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Washington 2 0 0 1.000 55 49 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Giants 1 1 0 .500 31 68 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Atlanta 2 0 0 1.000 49 34 2-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0
New Orleans 2 0 0 1.000 36 32 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 47 34 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Carolina 0 2 0 .000 27 44 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-2-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Detroit 1 1 0 .500 52 57 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 62 45 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0
Chicago 0 2 0 .000 37 65 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-1-0
Minnesota 0 2 0 .000 45 54 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
San Francisco 2 0 0 1.000 60 30 0-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
L.A. Rams 1 1 0 .500 53 43 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
Seattle 1 1 0 .500 50 61 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-1-0
Arizona 0 2 0 .000 44 51 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0

___

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington, 1 p.m.

Denver at Miami, 1 p.m.

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 28

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 1

Atlanta vs Jacksonville at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Denver at Chicago, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Jets, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 2

Seattle at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

