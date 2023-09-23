NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Miami
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|60
|51
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Buffalo
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|54
|32
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|32
|46
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|New England
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|37
|49
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Indianapolis
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|52
|51
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|Jacksonville
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|40
|38
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Tennessee
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|42
|40
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Houston
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|29
|56
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|52
|33
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Cleveland
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|46
|29
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|33
|52
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|Cincinnati
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|27
|51
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Kansas City
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|37
|30
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Las Vegas
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|27
|54
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Denver
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|49
|52
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|58
|63
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Dallas
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|70
|10
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Philadelphia
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|59
|48
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Washington
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|55
|49
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|43
|98
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Atlanta
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|49
|34
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|New Orleans
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|36
|32
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|47
|34
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|Carolina
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|27
|44
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Detroit
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|52
|57
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|62
|45
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Chicago
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|37
|65
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|45
|54
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|San Francisco
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|90
|42
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|L.A. Rams
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|53
|43
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Seattle
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|50
|61
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|Arizona
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|44
|51
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
___
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco 30, N.Y. Giants 12
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Washington, 1 p.m.
Denver at Miami, 1 p.m.
Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 28
Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 1
Atlanta vs Jacksonville at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Denver at Chicago, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Houston, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
New England at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Jets, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 2
Seattle at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.
