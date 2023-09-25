On Air: Amtower Off Center with Mark Amtower
NFL Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 25, 2023 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Miami 3 0 0 1.000 130 71 1-0-0 2-0-0 3-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Buffalo 2 1 0 .667 91 35 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0
N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 42 61 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0
New England 1 2 0 .333 52 59 0-2-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Indianapolis 2 1 0 .667 74 70 0-1-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0
Houston 1 2 0 .333 66 73 0-1-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 1-1-0
Jacksonville 1 2 0 .333 57 75 0-2-0 1-0-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 1-1-0
Tennessee 1 2 0 .333 45 67 1-0-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 71 55 1-1-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 73 32 2-0-0 0-1-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0
Pittsburgh 2 1 0 .667 56 70 1-1-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0
Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 27 51 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-2-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 2 1 0 .667 78 40 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0
L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 86 87 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Las Vegas 1 2 0 .333 45 77 0-1-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Denver 0 3 0 .000 69 122 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Philadelphia 2 0 0 1.000 59 48 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Dallas 2 1 0 .667 86 38 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0
Washington 2 1 0 .667 58 86 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Giants 1 2 0 .333 43 98 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-2-0 0-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 47 34 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Atlanta 2 1 0 .667 55 54 2-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 2-1-0 1-0-0
New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 53 50 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0
Carolina 0 3 0 .000 54 81 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-3-0 0-2-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Detroit 2 1 0 .667 72 63 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0
Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 80 62 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 2-1-0 1-0-0
Chicago 0 3 0 .000 47 106 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-1-0
Minnesota 0 3 0 .000 69 82 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
San Francisco 3 0 0 1.000 90 42 1-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0
Seattle 2 1 0 .667 87 88 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-1-0 0-1-0
L.A. Rams 1 1 0 .500 53 43 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
Arizona 1 2 0 .333 72 67 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 1-2-0 0-0-0

___

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco 30, N.Y. Giants 12

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo 37, Washington 3

Cleveland 27, Tennessee 3

Detroit 20, Atlanta 6

Green Bay 18, New Orleans 17

Houston 37, Jacksonville 17

Indianapolis 22, Baltimore 19, OT

L.A. Chargers 28, Minnesota 24

Miami 70, Denver 20

New England 15, N.Y. Jets 10

Seattle 37, Carolina 27

Arizona 28, Dallas 16

Kansas City 41, Chicago 10

Pittsburgh 23, Las Vegas 18

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 28

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 1

Atlanta vs Jacksonville at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Denver at Chicago, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Jets, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 2

Seattle at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Top Stories