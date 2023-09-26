NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Miami
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|130
|71
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|3-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Buffalo
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|91
|35
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|42
|61
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|New England
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|52
|59
|0-2-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Indianapolis
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|74
|70
|0-1-0
|2-0-0
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|Houston
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|66
|73
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|Jacksonville
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|57
|75
|0-2-0
|1-0-0
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|Tennessee
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|45
|67
|1-0-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|71
|55
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Cleveland
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|73
|32
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|56
|70
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|Cincinnati
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|46
|67
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|1-0-0
|0-2-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Kansas City
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|78
|40
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|86
|87
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Las Vegas
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|45
|77
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Denver
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|69
|122
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Philadelphia
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|84
|59
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|Dallas
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|86
|38
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Washington
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|58
|86
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|43
|98
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Atlanta
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|55
|54
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|New Orleans
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|53
|50
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|58
|59
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|Carolina
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|54
|81
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-3-0
|0-2-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Detroit
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|72
|63
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|Green Bay
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|80
|62
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|Chicago
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|47
|106
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|Minnesota
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|69
|82
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|San Francisco
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|90
|42
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|Seattle
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|87
|88
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|Arizona
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|72
|67
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Rams
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|69
|62
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
___
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco 30, N.Y. Giants 12
Sunday’s Games
Buffalo 37, Washington 3
Cleveland 27, Tennessee 3
Detroit 20, Atlanta 6
Green Bay 18, New Orleans 17
Houston 37, Jacksonville 17
Indianapolis 22, Baltimore 19, OT
L.A. Chargers 28, Minnesota 24
Miami 70, Denver 20
New England 15, N.Y. Jets 10
Seattle 37, Carolina 27
Arizona 28, Dallas 16
Kansas City 41, Chicago 10
Pittsburgh 23, Las Vegas 18
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 25, Tampa Bay 11
Cincinnati 19, L.A. Rams 16
Thursday, Sept. 28
Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 1
Atlanta vs Jacksonville at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Denver at Chicago, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Houston, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
New England at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Jets, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 2
Seattle at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.
