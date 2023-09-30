On Air: Federal News Network
Sports News

NFL Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 30, 2023 9:58 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Miami 3 0 0 1.000 130 71 1-0-0 2-0-0 3-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Buffalo 2 1 0 .667 91 35 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0
N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 42 61 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0
New England 1 2 0 .333 52 59 0-2-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Indianapolis 2 1 0 .667 74 70 0-1-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0
Houston 1 2 0 .333 66 73 0-1-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 1-1-0
Jacksonville 1 2 0 .333 57 75 0-2-0 1-0-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 1-1-0
Tennessee 1 2 0 .333 45 67 1-0-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 71 55 1-1-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 73 32 2-0-0 0-1-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0
Pittsburgh 2 1 0 .667 56 70 1-1-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0
Cincinnati 1 2 0 .333 46 67 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 0-2-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 2 1 0 .667 78 40 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0
L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 86 87 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Las Vegas 1 2 0 .333 45 77 0-1-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Denver 0 3 0 .000 69 122 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Philadelphia 3 0 0 1.000 84 59 1-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Dallas 2 1 0 .667 86 38 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0
Washington 2 1 0 .667 58 86 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Giants 1 2 0 .333 43 98 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-2-0 0-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Atlanta 2 1 0 .667 55 54 2-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 2-1-0 1-0-0
New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 53 50 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0
Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 58 59 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-1-0 0-0-0
Carolina 0 3 0 .000 54 81 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-3-0 0-2-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Detroit 3 1 0 .750 106 83 1-1-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 1-0-0
Green Bay 2 2 0 .500 100 96 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 2-2-0 1-1-0
Chicago 0 3 0 .000 47 106 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-1-0
Minnesota 0 3 0 .000 69 82 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
San Francisco 3 0 0 1.000 90 42 1-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0
Seattle 2 1 0 .667 87 88 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-1-0 0-1-0
Arizona 1 2 0 .333 72 67 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 1-2-0 0-0-0
L.A. Rams 1 2 0 .333 69 62 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 34, Green Bay 20

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta vs Jacksonville at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Denver at Chicago, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Jets, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Seattle at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5

Chicago at Washington, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 8

Jacksonville vs Buffalo at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Miami, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at New England, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Cleveland, L.A. Chargers, Seattle, Tampa Bay

Monday, Oct. 9

Green Bay at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.

