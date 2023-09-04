NHRA U.S. Nationals Results

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Monday
At Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park
Indianapolis
Final Finish Order
Top Fuel
1. Antron Brown; 2. Steve Torrence; 3. Justin Ashley; 4. Doug Kalitta; 5. Clay Millican; 6. Shawn Langdon; 7. Mike Salinas; 8. Leah Pruett; 9. Doug
Foley; 10. Tony Schumacher; 11. Austin Prock; 12. Spencer Massey; 13. Will Smith; 14. Brittany Force; 15. Josh Hart; 16. T.J. Zizzo.
Funny Car
1. Ron Capps; 2. J.R. Todd; 3. Cruz Pedregon; 4. Robert Hight; 5. Bob Tasca III; 6. Alexis DeJoria; 7. Tim Wilkerson; 8. Matt Hagan; 9. Blake Alexander;
10. Chad Green; 11. John Force; 12. Terry Haddock; 13. Paul Lee; 14. Bobby Bode; 15. Dale Creasy Jr.; 16. Alex Laughlin.
Pro Stock
1. Matt Hartford; 2. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 3. Erica Enders; 4. Kyle Koretsky; 5. Dallas Glenn; 6. Aaron Stanfield; 7. Camrie Caruso; 8. Troy Coughlin Jr.;
9. Deric Kramer; 10. Eric Latino; 11. Chris McGaha; 12. Jerry Tucker; 13. Greg Anderson; 14. Mason McGaha; 15. Bo Butner; 16. Cristian Cuadra.
Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Matt Smith; 2. Hector Arana Jr; 3. Gaige Herrera; 4. Angie Smith; 5. Chase Van Sant; 6. Kelly Clontz; 7. Ron Tornow; 8. Eddie Krawiec; 9. Marc
Ingwersen; 10. Chris Bostick; 11. Bud Yoder II; 12. Ryan Oehler; 13. Cory Reed; 14. Jianna Evaristo; 15. John Hall; 16. Steve Johnson.
Final Results
Top Fuel
Antron Brown, 3.779 seconds, 328.54 mph def. Steve Torrence, 3.870 seconds, 327.43 mph.
Funny Car
Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 3.986, 323.27 def. J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 4.131, 288.09.
Pro Stock
Matt Hartford, Chevy Camaro, 6.624, 206.57 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Ford Mustang, 7.099, 178.87.
Pro Stock Motorcycle
Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.864, 198.20 def. Hector Arana Jr, EBR, Foul – Red Light.
Top Alcohol Dragster
Madison Payne, 10.073, 85.76 def. Julie Nataas, Foul – Red Light.
Top Alcohol Funny Car
Sean Bellemeur, Chevy Camaro, 5.521, 263.82 def. Doug Gordon, Camaro, 5.537, 266.32.
Competition Eliminator
Chase Williams, Dragster, 6.921, 190.38 def. Troy Galbraith, Dragster, 6.787, 189.71.
Super Stock
Wyatt Wagner, Chevy Camaro, 9.763, 129.79 def. Frankie Morris, Camaro, Foul – Red Light.
Stock Eliminator
Donnie Beeler, Chevy Camaro, 10.899, 122.93 def. Ross Ponville, Camaro, 10.105, 127.63.
Super Comp
Devin Isenhower, Dragster, 8.897, 185.41 def. Jason Kenny, Dragster, 8.880, 166.17.
Super Gas
Bo Butner, Chevy Corvette, 9.948, 163.28 def. George Meyer, Chevy Malibu, 9.987, 156.44.
Top Sportsman
Chris Osborn, Chevy Camaro, 6.722, 205.63 def. Steve Jaeger, Chevy Monte Carlo, 6.739, 206.26.
Top Dragster
Jeff Strickland, Dragster, 6.292, 201.55 def. Holden Laris, Dragster, 6.251, 215.96.
Pro Modified
Kris Thorne, Chevy Camaro, 5.827, 248.07 def. Justin Bond, Camaro, 5.777, 246.89.
Factory Stock Showdown
Jesse Alexandra, Chevy Camaro, 7.831, 175.05 def. Stephen Bell, Camaro, 7.811, 177.60.
Factory X
Greg Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 7.254, 191.73 def. Chris Holbrook, Ford Mustand, 8.047, 173.09.
Round-by-Round Results
Top Fuel
First Round
Shawn Langdon, 3.809, 315.71 def. Josh Hart, 3.968, 307.37; Clay Millican, 3.752, 333.58 def. T.J. Zizzo, 4.348, 183.59; Antron Brown, 3.749, 320.05 def.
Brittany Force, 3.870, 244.21; Justin Ashley, 3.719, 333.41 def. Doug Foley, 3.763, 317.87; Doug Kalitta, 3.692, 336.49 def. Spencer Massey, 3.798,
326.95; Steve Torrence, 3.716, 333.08 def. Will Smith, 3.830, 309.42; Mike Salinas, 3.757, 308.92 def. Tony Schumacher, 3.770, 326.00; Leah Pruett,
3.747, 333.33 def. Austin Prock, 3.777, 319.29.
Quarterfinals
Brown, 3.791, 326.79 def. Millican, 3.919, 275.96; Ashley, 3.753, 332.34 def. Pruett, 7.617, 92.86; Torrence, 4.086, 230.61 def. Langdon, 4.266, 297.55;
Kalitta, 3.888, 313.73 def. Salinas, 6.574, 98.54.
Semifinals
Torrence, 4.158, 255.15 def. Kalitta, 8.290, 90.78; Brown, 4.924, 165.44 def. Ashley, 6.569, 141.71.
Final
Brown, 3.779, 328.54 def. Torrence, 3.870, 327.43.
Funny Car
First Round
Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.899, 332.43 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.061, 300.80; Alexis DeJoria, Toyota GR Supra, 3.889, 331.61 def. Bobby
Bode, Mustang, 4.187, 253.90; Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.889, 329.67 def. Paul Lee, Dodge Charger, 4.119, 258.81; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.914,
329.91 def. Alex Laughlin, Charger, 6.157, 108.84; Ron Capps, GR Supra, 3.894, 326.87 def. Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, 4.605, 193.24; Cruz Pedregon,
Charger, 3.962, 324.36 def. John Force, Camaro, 3.998, 318.69; J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 3.913, 304.19 def. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.972, 324.83; Tim
Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.913, 329.58 def. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.989, 328.94.
Quarterfinals
Todd, 3.974, 327.66 def. Tasca III, 3.945, 327.11; Pedregon, 3.944, 325.30 def. DeJoria, 3.973, 326.48; Hight, 3.952, 318.99 def. Wilkerson, 5.032, 152.37;
Capps, 4.582, 235.19 def. Hagan, 5.146, 184.50.
Semifinals
Todd, 4.007, 326.32 def. Pedregon, 5.557, 133.16; Capps, 4.029, 323.50 def. Hight, 5.580, 138.43.
Final
Capps, 3.986, 323.27 def. Todd, 4.131, 288.09.
Pro Stock
First Round
Camrie Caruso, Chevy Camaro, 6.630, 206.51 def. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, Broke; Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, 6.652, 205.41 def. Bo Butner,
Camaro, 18.956, 43.04; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.639, 206.32 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.857, 179.14; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.631, 206.45 def. Deric
Kramer, Camaro, 6.636, 206.20; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.613, 206.83 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 11.496, 77.08; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.618, 208.17
def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.647, 208.01; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.613, 208.26 def. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.640, 206.57; Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro,
6.619, 207.59 def. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.671, 206.13.
Quarterfinals
Cuadra Jr., 6.707, 205.26 def. Coughlin Jr., 14.854, 56.87; Enders, 6.644, 207.75 def. Glenn, 6.638, 205.82; Hartford, 6.643, 206.76 def. Caruso, 6.649,
206.80; Koretsky, 6.654, 206.20 def. Stanfield, 6.645, 207.62.
Semifinals
Cuadra Jr., 7.275, 201.79 def. Koretsky, 7.300, 202.06; Hartford, 6.648, 206.61 def. Enders, 6.676, 206.92.
Final
Hartford, 6.624, 206.57 def. Cuadra Jr., 7.099, 178.87.
Pro Stock Motorcycle
First Round
Ron Tornow, 7.005, 193.02 def. Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 7.121, 167.05; Angie Smith, 6.913, 196.47 def. Marc Ingwersen, 6.931, 195.99; Kelly Clontz, Suzuki,
7.453, 172.72 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 9.039, 97.53; Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.857, 197.33 def. Ryan Oehler, 7.044, 193.21; Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.888,
198.44 def. John Hall, 7.217, 192.66; Hector Arana Jr, 6.882, 200.29 def. Chris Bostick, 6.962, 190.14; Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.870, 198.50 def. Bud
Yoder II, Buell, 7.028, 191.95; Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.793, 198.58 def. Cory Reed, Suzuki, 7.091, 189.79.
Quarterfinals
Arana Jr, 6.828, 199.79 def. Clontz, 6.956, 194.58; A. Smith, 6.932, 196.62 def. Krawiec, 7.059, 198.47; M. Smith, 6.866, 198.20 def. Van Sant, 6.894,
196.04; Herrera, 6.768, 199.29 def. Tornow, 6.991, 193.46.
Arana Jr, 6.896, 200.14 def. A. Smith, 6.925, 196.22; M. Smith, 6.876, 198.35 def. Herrera, 6.920, 197.97.
Final
M. Smith, 6.864, 198.20 def. Arana Jr, Foul – Red Light.
Point Standings
Top Fuel
1. Justin Ashley, 1,250; 2. Steve Torrence, 1,186; 3. Antron Brown, 1,076; 4. Leah Pruett, 954; 5. Brittany Force, 943; 6. Doug Kalitta, 867; 7. Mike
Salinas, 855; 8. Austin Prock, 838; 9. Clay Millican, 799; 10. Josh Hart, 768.
Funny Car
1. Ron Capps, 1,250; 2. Matt Hagan, 1,139; 3. Robert Hight, 1,068; 4. Bob Tasca III, 985; 5. J.R. Todd, 930; 6. Alexis DeJoria, 926; 7. Chad Green, 914; 8.
Tim Wilkerson, 902; 9. John Force, 799; 10. Cruz Pedregon, 738.
Pro Stock
1. Dallas Glenn, 1,114; 2. Matt Hartford, 937; 3. Erica Enders, 816; 4. Troy Coughlin Jr., 801; 5. Deric Kramer, 782; 6. Aaron Stanfield, 745; 7. Greg
Anderson, 725; 8. Kyle Koretsky, 668; 9. Camrie Caruso, 656; 10. Cristian Cuadra, 551.
Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Gaige Herrera, 1,055; 2. Matt Smith, 729; 3. Hector Arana Jr, 717; 4. Eddie Krawiec, 657; 5. Angie Smith, 617; 6. Steve Johnson, 535; 7. Chase Van
Sant, 503; 8. Marc Ingwersen, 393; 9. Jianna Evaristo, 391; 10. Kelly Clontz, 373.
