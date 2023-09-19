O’Hearn leads Orioles against the Astros after 5-hit game

Baltimore Orioles (94-56, first in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (84-67, first in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Gibson (14-9, 4.98 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Astros: Hunter Brown (11-11, 4.67 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 169 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -143, Orioles +122; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the Houston Astros after Ryan O’Hearn had five hits on Monday in an 8-7 win over the Astros.

Houston has a 38-38 record in home games and an 84-67 record overall. The Astros have the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play at .260.

Baltimore has a 94-56 record overall and a 49-26 record on the road. Orioles hitters have a collective .428 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the AL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has 20 doubles, a triple and 28 home runs for the Astros. Jose Abreu is 10-for-37 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has 26 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs while hitting .269 for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 15-for-45 with a double, two triples and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .249 batting average, 4.91 ERA, even run differential

Orioles: 5-5, .256 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Astros: Ryne Stanek: 15-Day IL (ankle), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Terrin Vavra: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Mountcastle: day-to-day (shoulder), Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (arm), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.