Oklahoma assistant Lebby sorry for distraction disgraced father-in-law Art Briles caused at game

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby apologized Monday after his father-in-law, disgraced former Baylor coach Art Briles, was seen on the field with Lebby after Oklahoma’s 28-11 win over SMU on Saturday night.

Baylor fired Briles in 2016 after an investigation concluded he and his staff took no action against players named in sexual assault allegations. The images of Briles decked out in Oklahoma gear on Owen Field drew backlash from Sooners fans on social media.

“Just want everybody to understand, my father-in-law — his presence on the field after the game the other night is just something that created a distraction. And I do — I apologize for that,” Lebby said in a prepared statement at the start of his weekly media session. “That was not the intent at all. The intent was just to to celebrate with my family.”

The situation caught Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione and coach Brent Venables off guard. Castiglione said in a statement on Saturday night that it should not have happened based on boundaries that had been set.

“Joe Castiglione, coach Venables both have addressed concerns with me, have talked to me about it, and again, can make sure that everybody understands that this is something that will not come up again,” Lebby said.

No. 19 Oklahoma visits Tulsa on Saturday.

