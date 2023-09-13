On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Orioles square off against the Cardinals in series rubber match

The Associated Press
September 13, 2023 4:20 am
1 min read
      

St. Louis Cardinals (64-81, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (91-53, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Drew Rom (0-2, 7.79 ERA, 2.02 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Gibson (14-8, 5.12 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 140 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -173, Cardinals +147; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

        Insight by Riverbed and Red River: In an exclusive ebook, learn how VA, IHS and DHA have begun modernization efforts that will break down silos and provide network visibility with the goal of improving patient care as well as providing better user experiences internally too.

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles and St. Louis Cardinals play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Baltimore is 43-27 at home and 91-53 overall. The Orioles have the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play at .259.

St. Louis has a 64-81 record overall and a 33-41 record on the road. The Cardinals are 39-14 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson has 26 doubles, seven triples and 25 home runs for the Orioles. Cedric Mullins is 9-for-35 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Lars Nootbaar has 22 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 43 RBI for the Cardinals. Willson Contreras is 14-for-37 with a double and six home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 8-2, .314 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .251 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Orioles: Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (arm), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Nolan Gorman: day-to-day (hamstring), Willson Contreras: day-to-day (hand), JoJo Romero: 15-Day IL (knee), Guillermo Zuniga: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brendan Donovan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (lat), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|19 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|19 California Digital Government Summit
9|19 Hypersonic Weapon Systems
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories