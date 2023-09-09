On Air: Federal News Network
Orioles take road win streak into game against the Red Sox

The Associated Press
September 9, 2023 4:41 am
2 min read
      

Baltimore Orioles (89-51, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (72-69, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jack Flaherty (8-8, 4.84 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 135 strikeouts); Red Sox: Chris Sale (6-3, 4.46 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 101 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -148, Orioles +126; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles hit the road against the Boston Red Sox trying to prolong a six-game road winning streak.

Boston has a 36-34 record at home and a 72-69 record overall. The Red Sox have gone 32-11 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Baltimore has a 47-25 record on the road and an 89-51 record overall. Orioles hitters have a collective .427 slugging percentage to rank 10th in MLB.

The matchup Saturday is the eighth time these teams square off this season. The Orioles hold a 4-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 29 home runs while slugging .499. Triston Casas is 13-for-36 with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with 27 home runs while slugging .492. Gunnar Henderson is 14-for-46 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .220 batting average, 7.08 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Orioles: 8-2, .314 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Jarren Duran: 60-Day IL (toe), Pablo Reyes: 10-Day IL (elbow), Corey Kluber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

Orioles: Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (arm), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

