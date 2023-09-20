On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Time left until shutdown:
Sports News

Orioles try to keep win streak going against the Astros

The Associated Press
September 20, 2023 4:21 am
1 min read
      

Baltimore Orioles (95-56, first in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (84-68, first in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (11-7, 3.12 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 150 strikeouts); Astros: Cristian Javier (9-4, 4.74 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -112, Orioles -108; over/under is 9 runs

        Insight by Red Hat: Join us for an enlightening panel discussion with moderator, Justin Doubleday and agency and industry leaders who will explore the strategies and tools aimed at empowering the modern digital-native workforce in the intelligence community.

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles aim to keep their four-game win streak going when they visit the Houston Astros.

Houston has gone 38-39 at home and 84-68 overall. The Astros have gone 32-8 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Baltimore has a 50-26 record on the road and a 95-56 record overall. Orioles pitchers have a collective 4.03 ERA, which ranks eighth in the AL.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Orioles are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has 33 doubles, three triples and 28 home runs while hitting .284 for the Astros. Yordan Alvarez is 10-for-36 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Anthony Santander has 38 doubles, a triple and 27 home runs for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 15-for-45 with a double, two triples and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .259 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Orioles: 5-5, .247 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Astros: Ryne Stanek: 15-Day IL (ankle), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Terrin Vavra: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Mountcastle: day-to-day (shoulder), Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (arm), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|26 A Complimentary Webinar by Serving...
9|26 Skift Global Forum 2023
9|26 2023 Women In Defense National...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories