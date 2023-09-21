On Air: Panel Discussions
Sports News

Panthers rookie QB Young held out of practice with ankle injury; Andy Dalton gets starters reps

The Associated Press
September 21, 2023 12:11 pm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young will not practice on Thursday because of an ankle injury, the team announced.

The news further increases the likelihood that 13-year pro Andy Dalton will make his first start for the Panthers on Sunday at Seattle.

Young, the No. 1 pick in the draft, injured his ankle at some point during Carolina’s 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Monday night, although coach Frank Reich did not know when. Young finished the game, throwing a touchdown pass and a 2-point conversion to Adam Thielen on his final drive.

Reich said he didn’t know about the injury until after the game.

The Panthers are 0-2 heading to Seattle.

Related Topics
Sports News

