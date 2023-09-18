On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Time left until shutdown:
Sports News

Phoenix racetrack to end live racing, which means its OTB sites will close

The Associated Press
September 18, 2023 9:29 pm
< a min read
      

PHOENIX (AP) — Turf Paradise, a racetrack that has been a staple of horse racing in Arizona for decades, announced Monday it will cease live racing.

Jerry Simms, the longtime owner, announced he is retiring to spend more time with family.

There will be no live racing or simulcasting from the north Phoenix racetrack starting Oct. 1.

This also means the 37 Off Track Betting sites Turf Paradise runs, which make up more than half of OTB sites statewide, will close. OTB sites televise live races and simulcasts from other racetracks nationwide for wagering. They are inside bars and restaurants. But live racing is a requirement for operating off-track betting facilities.

        Insight by Red Hat: Join us for an enlightening panel discussion with moderator, Justin Doubleday and agency and industry leaders who will explore the strategies and tools aimed at empowering the modern digital-native workforce in the intelligence community.

Turf Paradise opened in January 1956. Simms has been at the helm since 2000.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|24 (ISC)2 CISSP® Training Boot Camp
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories