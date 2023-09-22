Pirates score two runs in 7th, rally to beat Reds 7-5

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bryan Reynolds drove in the tying run in the seventh inning with an RBI single and scored the go-ahead run two batters later on Elly De La Cruz’s throwing error the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-5 on Friday night.

Ke’Bryan Hayes, Henry Davis, Jared Triolo and Endy Rodriguez all had solo homers for the Pirates.

Ian Gibaut (8-4) gave up three hits and a walk in the seventh was victimized by Cruz’s errant relay to first on Miguel Andujar’s grounder after the Reds got Hayes out at second. Reynolds scored on the play.

The Reds dropped 1 1/2 games behind the Chicago Cubs for the last wild-card spot in the National League. The Cubs shut out Colorado 6-0 earlier.

Rookie Andrew Abbott gave up solo home runs to Hayes in the fourth and Davis in the fifth. It was the 15th for Hayes and sixth for Davis. Abbott gave up four hits and struck out seven in 4 1/3 innings. Buck Farm er gave up Triolo’s third home run and Rodriguez’s as the Pirates took a 4-3 lead in the sixth.

TJ Friedl had a two-run homer off Hunter Stratton (1-0) in the bottom of the inning to put the Reds up 5-4 before the Pirates rallied again.

David Bednar got the last three outs for his 37th save of the season and 14th in a row.

Andre Jackson started for the Pirates and loaded the bases with two walks and hitting Joey Votto with a pitch but escaped without allowing a run. The Reds left two runners on in the second and fifth.

De La Cruz led off the second with a single off Luis Ortiz, who replaced Jackson after just one inning. De La Cruz swiped his 30th and 31st bases and scored on a sacrifice fly by Jonathan India.

HEAVY WORKLOAD

Abbott has now pitched 161 innings, which is more than the 131 he pitched in his first two professional seasons.

TRAINERS ROOM

Pirates: Colin Holderman was placed on the injured list before the game with a right thumb sprain. RHP Dauri Moreta was brought up from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Reds: Joey Votto was hit by a pitch from Andre Jackson above the right elbow in the first inning but remained in the game. … Matt McLain took live batting practice before the game and is expected to play in two games for Louisville before he is activated.

UP NEXT

Rookie RHP Connor Phillips (1-0) will start for the Reds on Saturday. The Pirates have not named a starter.

