Playoff-bound and injury-depleted Rays put 2B Brandon Lowe on IL with fractured right patella

The Associated Press
September 23, 2023 12:54 pm
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The playoff-bound and injury-depleted Tampa Bay Rays put second baseman Brandon Lowe on the 10-day injured list with a fractured right patella on Saturday.

Lowe was hurt Thursday when he hit a foul ball off his leg.

The Rays selected the contract of outfielder Raimel Tapia from Triple-A Durham. To make room on the the 40-man roster for Tapia, right-hander Calvin Faucher was recalled from Durham and placed on the 60-day IL due to right biceps tendinitis.

Tampa Bay outfielder Luke Raley went on the 10-day IL on Friday with a cervical strain. He joined center fielder Jose Siri, who has been out since Sept, 12 with fractured right hand.

All-Star left fielder Randy Arozarena left Friday’s game with right quadriceps tightness and is day to day. Reliever Jason Adam also departed Friday’s game with an oblique injury.

Four Tampa Bay starting pitchers, ace Shane McClanahan, Drew Rasmussen. Jeffrey Springs and Shane Baz, have missed part or all of this season following elbow surgery.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

