On Air: Off The Shelf with Roger Waldron
Trending:
Listen Live
Time left until shutdown:
Sports News

Prime-time viewing: Colorado-Colorado State draws a late-night record 9.3 million viewers for ESPN

The Associated Press
September 19, 2023 11:08 am
< a min read
      

Colorado’s double-overtime victory against Colorado State, which ended in the early hours of Sunday in most of the country, drew 9.3 million viewers to make it the most-watched late-night college football game ever on ESPN, the network said.

Coach Deion Sanders’ Colorado team did not kick off until after 10 p.m. Eastern and did not secure the victory until about 2:30 a.m.

Still, it was ESPN’s fifth most-watched regular-season game ever on the network for any time slot. That broadcast window for ESPN college football averaged about 1.7 million viewers last year, the network said.

No. 19 Colorado’s first two games under Sanders were carried by Fox, with both slotted into the network’s Big Noon game. The Buffaloes’ victories over TCU and Nebraska averaged about 8 million viewers for Fox.

        Insight by Red Hat: Join us for an enlightening panel discussion with moderator, Justin Doubleday and agency and industry leaders who will explore the strategies and tools aimed at empowering the modern digital-native workforce in the intelligence community.

Colorado faces No. 10 Oregon on Saturday in a game scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|25 2023 Future Force Capabilities...
9|25 Official (ISC)² Certification Training...
9|25 Hawaii Digital Government Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories