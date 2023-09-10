On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins out for the season with torn Achilles tendon

The Associated Press
September 10, 2023 5:01 pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins will miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles tendon, coach John Harbaugh said after Baltimore’s season-opening 25-9 win over Houston on Sunday.

Dobbins left in the third quarter after catching a pass from Lamar Jackson that went for 5 yards to the Houston 2. He was tackled near the sideline by M.J. Stewart and trotted gingerly immediately to the sideline.

The former Ohio State star had eight carries for 22 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 15 yards.

Dobbins missed all of Baltimore’s summer workouts and missed a good portion of training camp while working his way back from a chronic knee injury. He was placed on physically unable to perform list, but was in the starting lineup Sunday against the Texans.

Selected in the second round of the 2020 draft, Dobbins missed the 2021 season with a knee injury and played eight games last season.

