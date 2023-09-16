Rays take 3-game win streak into game against the Orioles

Tampa Bay Rays (92-57, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (91-56, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow (9-5, 3.24 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 142 strikeouts); Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez (5-4, 4.88 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -123, Orioles +103; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays will try to continue a three-game win streak with a victory against the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore is 91-56 overall and 43-30 in home games. The Orioles rank ninth in the AL with 173 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Tampa Bay is 42-32 in road games and 92-57 overall. The Rays are third in MLB play with 213 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

The teams play Saturday for the 12th time this season. The Orioles are up 6-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adley Rutschman has 24 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 13-for-46 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has 31 doubles and 20 home runs for the Rays. Harold Ramirez is 11-for-30 with four doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .262 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Rays: 8-2, .258 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Terrin Vavra: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Mountcastle: day-to-day (shoulder), Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (arm), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (hand), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (oblique), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

