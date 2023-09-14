On Air: Federal News Network
Rays visit the Orioles to begin 4-game series

The Associated Press
September 14, 2023 4:21 am
2 min read
      

Tampa Bay Rays (90-57, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (91-54, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Aaron Civale (7-3, 2.96 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Bradish (11-6, 3.03 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 145 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -139, Rays +118; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles open a four-game series at home against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.

Baltimore has a 91-54 record overall and a 43-28 record in home games. The Orioles have a 38-7 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Tampa Bay has a 40-32 record in road games and a 90-57 record overall. The Rays have gone 42-16 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Thursday for the 10th time this season. The Orioles lead the season series 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Hays has a .283 batting average to lead the Orioles, and has 36 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs. Gunnar Henderson is 16-for-48 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Isaac Paredes leads Tampa Bay with 29 home runs while slugging .501. Rene Pinto is 10-for-31 with four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .299 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Rays: 7-3, .235 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Ryan Mountcastle: day-to-day (shoulder), Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (arm), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (hand), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (oblique), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

