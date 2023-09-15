On Air: Federal News Network
Rockies take combined no-hit bid into 9th inning vs. Giants

September 15, 2023 10:32 pm
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have taken a combined no-hitter into the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.

Chase Anderson worked seven hitless innings and was relieved in the eighth by Justin Lawrence, who then left the game after six pitches. Lawrence landed awkwardly on his ankle on the follow-through of a sweeper that struck out Joc Pederson. Nick Mears replaced him and got the final two outs of the eighth.

Anderson allowed plenty of traffic on the bases, walking five and giving up one run. Colorado trailed 1-0 going into the bottom of the eighth.

Anderson worked around a leadoff walk to LaMonte Wade Jr. to retire the side in the seventh. The 35-year-old right-hander struck out seven and threw 101 pitches, 53 for strikes. He came in 0-5 with a 6.49 ERA this season.

The Giants went ahead in the second inning when Michael Conforto and Wade led off with walks and Conforto scored on Patrick Bailey’s fielder’s-choice grounder.

There has only been one no-hitter in the history of Coors Field, by Hideo Nomo of the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sept. 17, 1996.

Ubaldo Jiménez threw the only no-hitter by a Rockies pitcher, at Atlanta on April 17, 2010.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

