On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Royals-White Sox game rained out. Straight doubleheader set for Tuesday

The Associated Press
September 11, 2023 6:37 pm
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — Monday night’s game between the Kansas City Royals and White Sox in Chicago was postponed due to rain. The teams will play a straight doubleheader on Tuesday starting at 3:40 p.m. CT.

Kansas City right-hander Brady Singer (8-10, 5.34) will start against Chicago right-hander Dylan Cease (6-,7, 4.98) in the opener. Royals righty Jordan Lyles (4-16, 6.24) will oppose White Sox righty Touki Toussaint (3-6, 4.70) in the nightcap.

The Royals entered Monday with the worst record in the majors at 44-100. The White Sox, at 55-88, have the fourth-worst record in MLB.

Both AL Central rivals have been mathematically eliminated from the postseason.

        Insight by Verizon: Leaders from CISA, the Army Cyber Command and Defense’s JFHQ-DODIN share how they’re investing in all three to help improve cyber capabilities and resiliency for both public and private sector organizations. Download the Executive Briefing today!

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|17 Where Midmarket IT Leaders Network and...
9|17 (ISC)2 CISSP® Training Boot Camp
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories