Ryan Preece cleared to race Darlington after scary Daytona crash last week

PETE IACOBELLI
September 1, 2023 9:26 am
DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Ryan Preece has been cleared to race in the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway after his frightening crash at Daytona a week ago.

Preece announced his status Friday on social media, posting a video that included shots of the crash underneath the words, “See you at @TooToughToTame,” one of Darlington’s nicknames.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver went airborne last Saturday night and rolled over more than 10 times before coming to rest. He then got out of the damaged machine and walk off without any apparent injuries.

Preece was checked out and released at the track and checked again by doctors during the week to make sure there was no lingering damage from the accident.

NASCAR will start its playoff run at Darlington on Sunday night. Preece is not among the 16 drivers chasing a championship.

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

