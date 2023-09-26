On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Time left until government shutdown:
Sports News

RYDER CUP ’23: A glossary of golf terms in Italian for the event outside Rome

The Associated Press
September 26, 2023 7:22 am
1 min read
      

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — With the Ryder Cup being held in Italy for the first time, The Associated Press has put together a glossary of golf terms in Italian that might be heard around the Marco Simone club this week. While golf remains a niche sport in Italy and local players still borrow most of the terms from English, there are some Italian words that are widely used. Signs directing fans around the course outside Rome are written in both English and Italian:

GLOSSARY (with pronouncers)

Buca (BOO-kah): hole; buche (BOO-keh): holes

Bandiera (bahn-di-AIR-uh): flag

        How can agencies better reach underserved populations as we head into open season? Join Jory Heckman on Oct. 4 as he discusses tools and analytics to improve the customer experience with TransUnion's Scott Straub. Register today!

Bastone (bah-STONE-eh): club

Campo (comp-OH): course

Campo pratica (comp-OH prah-TEE-kah): driving range

Colpo (COLE-po): shot

Ferro (FEHR-oh): iron

Flappa (FLAH-pah): fat shot

Gancio (GONE-choh): hook shot

Legno (LANE-yo): wood

        Read more: Sports News

Pallina (pah-LEE-nah): ball

Sacca (SOCK-uh): bag

Uovo fritto (WOVE-oh free-tow): fried egg — for a ball plugged in a bunker

CHEERS

Forza Europa! (FORE-zuh yure-ROW-pah): Go Europe!

Vai Europa! (VY yure-ROW-pah): Go Europe!

BONUS TERMS

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Terms that are shouted often by golf spectators in the United States but very likely won’t be heard from Italian fans:

Light the candle: accendere la candela (ah-CHEN-deh-ray lah kahn-DAY-luh)

Mashed potatoes: purè di patate (pure-RAY dee pah-TAH-tay)

Get in the hole: vai dentro (VY DEHN-troh)

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|2 QCon San Francisco
10|2 2023 LegalTech Summit USA
10|2 DattoCon23
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories