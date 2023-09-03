Sale dominates, Yoshida’s three run homer lifts Red Sox over Royals 7-3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Masataka Yoshida hit a three-run homer and Adam Duvall had a solo shot to back Chris Sale as the Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3 on Sunday.

Sale (6-3) didn’t allow a run over five innings, gave up two hits and struck out five while walking two. It was the first time he hasn’t allowed a run in a start since July 12 of last season.

“They are a good team and they are very patient and I felt like I was throwing a lot of pitches they were fouling off,” Sale said. “It’s good to take this last one heading into Tampa.”

The Red Sox have won two straight after losing five in a row and six of seven. They are 5 1/2 games behind Texas for the final AL wild card.

Yoshida’s three-run homer went 415 feet to right field, scoring Justin Turner and Triston Casas in the fourth inning. It was his 14th homer on the year. Duvall added a home run in the sixth inning for his 19th of the season and gave Boston a 4-0 lead.

“He has been feeling better the last few days has been grinding through some things but his swing is getting back. He took some good cuts and he let it fly,” Boston manager Alex Cora said. “Those are good signs.”

Boston added two runs in the seventh including an RBI from Turner which came off of Austin Cox. Rafael Devers hit an RBI double in the ninth.

Salvador Perez hit an RBI single scoring Bobby Witt Jr. in the sixth and Dairon Blanco hit a two run single in the ninth off of Kenley Jansen.

“I thought we worked some good at-bats and deep counts but we just couldn’t break through,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “He (Sale) located when he had to…we just weren’t able to string a throng together against him.”

Taylor Clarke opened the game and pitched a scoreless inning before Zack Greinke (1-14) went 3 2/3 innings allowing three runs on five hits.

“He was a little under the weather today and didn’t have his full stamina, but he was still one pitch away from putting up another zero in the fourth,” Quatraro said.

It’s been over a month since the Royals have won a series and have lost eight of their last nine games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Alex Verdugo left the game in the middle of the bottom of the sixth inning due to left hamstring tightness. … The Red Sox reinstated LHP Brennan Bernardino from the COVID-19 Related Injured List. The club also placed RHP Garrett Whitlock on the Bereavement List.

UP NEXT

Boston will travel to Tampa Bay with Brayan Bello (10-8, 3.57) taking the mound on Monday. Kansas City sends Cole Ragans (5-4, 3.27) to the hill on Monday as they host the White Sox.

