Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press
September 2, 2023 10:07 pm
PREP FOOTBALL=

Carver Vo-Tech 35, Baltimore Chesapeake 0

East St. Louis, Ill. 13, St. Frances Academy 7

Eleanor Roosevelt 14, New Town 13

Fort Hill 35, Northern Garrett 0

Frederick Douglass 42, DuVal 0

KIPP 34, Central 12

Kent Island 43, Parkside 20

Lakewood St. Edward, Ohio 42, Rock Creek Christian Academy 14

Laurel 23, Surrattsville 6

North Cross, Va. 51, Saint James 6

Quince Orchard 33, South County, Va. 0

Saint Paul’s Boys 31, St. Albans, D.C. 14

Washington, W.Va. 39, Thomas Johnson 17

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

