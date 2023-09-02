Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Carver Vo-Tech 35, Baltimore Chesapeake 0
East St. Louis, Ill. 13, St. Frances Academy 7
Eleanor Roosevelt 14, New Town 13
Fort Hill 35, Northern Garrett 0
Frederick Douglass 42, DuVal 0
KIPP 34, Central 12
Kent Island 43, Parkside 20
Lakewood St. Edward, Ohio 42, Rock Creek Christian Academy 14
Laurel 23, Surrattsville 6
North Cross, Va. 51, Saint James 6
Quince Orchard 33, South County, Va. 0
Saint Paul’s Boys 31, St. Albans, D.C. 14
Washington, W.Va. 39, Thomas Johnson 17
