Saturday’s Scores

Humphrey St. Francis def. Cedar Bluffs, 17-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-17
Omaha Burke def. Omaha Mercy, 18-25, 26-24, 18-25, 25-14, 15-9
Beatrice Tournament=
Grand Island Northwest def. Aurora, 25-13, 25-18
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Beatrice, 11-25, 25-17, 25-20
Waverly def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-19, 25-13
Semifinal=
Grand Island Northwest def. Elkhorn, 26-24, 25-22
DC West Triangular=
Douglas County West def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-11, 25-21
Douglas County West def. Syracuse, 19-25, 25-23, 25-22
Syracuse def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-23, 25-18
Freeman Tournament=
Championship=
Elmwood-Murdock def. Diller-Odell, 25-18, 25-21
Fifth Place=
Deshler def. Sterling, 25-18, 25-8
Pool A=
Diller-Odell def. Deshler, 25-19, 23-25, 35-33
Diller-Odell def. Freeman, 25-23, 18-25, 25-21
Freeman def. Deshler, 25-11, 27-25
Pool B=
Elmwood-Murdock def. Johnson-Brock, 25-21, 25-20
Elmwood-Murdock def. Sterling, 25-7, 25-8
Johnson-Brock def. Sterling, 25-13, 25-11
Third Place=
Freeman def. Johnson-Brock, 25-10, 25-22
Gillette Invitational=
Gold Bracket=
Thunder Basin, Wyo. def. Scottsbluff, 27-25, 25-19
Consolation Semifinal=
Casper Kelly Walsh, Wyo. def. Scottsbluff, 25-20, 25-22
Glenwood Tournament=
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa def. Gretna East, 21-19, 21-13
Gretna East def. Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa, 21-14, 21-9
Gretna East def. Glenwood, Iowa, 22-20, 21-9
Gretna East def. Harlan, Iowa, 21-10, 21-11
Gretna East def. Red Oak, Iowa, 24-22, 10-21, 15-13
Harlan, Iowa def. Gretna, 25-10, 25-11
Lexington Invitational=
Broken Bow def. Hastings, 25-22, 25-18
Broken Bow def. Hershey, 25-15, 25-21
Broken Bow def. Holdrege, 25-22, 25-20
Chase County def. Holdrege, 25-14, 25-23
Hastings def. Chase County, 25-17, 25-15
Hastings def. Lexington, 25-17, 25-17
Hershey def. Chase County, 18-25, 25-22, 25-18
Hershey def. Lexington, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22
Holdrege def. Hershey, 25-18, 25-23
Holdrege def. Lexington, 23-25, 26-24, 25-18
St. Paul def. Broken Bow, 25-21, 25-21
St. Paul def. Chase County, 25-11, 25-20
St. Paul def. Hastings, 25-20, 25-18
St. Paul def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-11
Millard West Tournament=
Pool A=
Bennington def. Elkhorn South, 25-23, 25-17
Bennington def. Millard West, 25-19, 25-19
Millard West def. Elkhorn South, 25-20, 25-18
Millard West def. Fremont, 25-21, 25-27, 25-11
Millard West def. Lincoln North Star, 25-23, 25-16
Pool B=
Bennington def. Fremont, 25-14, 25-21
Bennington def. Lincoln North Star, 25-23, 25-19
NE Nebraska Classic=
Bronze Bracket=
Pender def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-20, 25-13
Tekamah-Herman def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-9, 25-10
Tekamah-Herman def. Pender, 25-9, 25-8
Wayne def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-7, 25-9
Wayne def. Pender, 25-11, 25-20
Wayne def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-17, 25-23
Gold Bracket=
Archbishop Bergan def. North Bend Central, 25-13, 25-19
Archbishop Bergan def. Wakefield, 25-20, 23-25, 25-21
North Bend Central def. Wakefield, 25-18, 25-22
Oakland-Craig def. Archbishop Bergan, 23-25, 25-22, 25-20
Oakland-Craig def. North Bend Central, 25-19, 25-19
Wakefield def. Oakland-Craig, 25-17, 25-17
Silver Bracket=
Guardian Angels def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-16, 25-18
Guardian Angels def. West Point-Beemer, 25-21, 25-5
Guardian Angels def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-23, 25-23
Lutheran High Northeast def. West Point-Beemer, 25-21, 25-23
Wisner-Pilger def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-18, 12-25, 25-15
Wisner-Pilger def. West Point-Beemer, 25-22, 23-25, 25-15
Nike Tournament of Champions=
Elite Bracket=
Cypress Creek-Orlando, Fla. def. Omaha Northwest, 25-22, 22-25, 15-12
Davenport, Fla. def. Omaha Northwest, 25-15, 25-23
National Bracket=
Calvary Christian, Fla. def. Omaha Skutt Catholic, 22-25, 25-18, 15-10
Lake Brantley, Fla. def. Omaha Skutt Catholic, 25-21, 25-19
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Mt. Paran Christian, Ga., 25-22, 25-23
Shamrock Invitational=
Bishop Neumann def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-27, 25-20, 25-21
Norfolk Catholic def. David City, 25-23, 25-17
Pierce def. Columbus Scotus, 21-25, 25-12, 25-12
Platteview def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-22, 25-19
Championship=
Platteview def. Pierce, 21-25, 25-19, 25-11
Consolation Semifinal=
Columbus Lakeview def. David City, 25-16, 25-19
Columbus Scotus def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 19-25, 25-21, 25-20
Fifth Place=
Columbus Lakeview def. Columbus Scotus, 23-25, 25-18, 25-18
Semifinal=
Pierce def. Bishop Neumann, 25-23, 25-21
Platteview def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-20, 25-18
Seventh Place=
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. David City, 30-28, 25-20
Third Place=
Bishop Neumann def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-17, 25-22
Wahoo Tournament=
Championship=
Wahoo def. Crete, 25-18, 29-27
Fifth Place=
Ord def. Blair, 25-22, 22-25, 25-14
Pool A=
Lincoln Christian def. Ord, 25-23, 25-23
Wahoo def. Lincoln Christian, 25-19, 25-16
Wahoo def. Ord, 25-17, 25-14
Pool B=
Crete def. Blair, 25-6, 25-21
Crete def. Omaha Concordia, 25-19, 25-22
Omaha Concordia def. Blair, 25-23, 26-24
Third Place=
Omaha Concordia def. Lincoln Christian, 25-23, 25-18
Weeping Water Tournament=
Championship=
Yutan def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-15, 25-15
Pool A=
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-23, 20-25, 27-25
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Weeping Water, 26-24, 19-25, 25-14
Wilber-Clatonia def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-16, 16-25, 25-22
Wilber-Clatonia def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 26-24, 20-25, 27-25
Wilber-Clatonia def. Weeping Water, 25-16, 25-19
Pool B=
Yutan def. Auburn, 25-17, 25-13
Yutan def. East Butler, 25-13, 25-10
Yutan def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 26-24, 25-16
