Sports News

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press
September 2, 2023 8:42 pm
4 min read
      

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Humphrey St. Francis def. Cedar Bluffs, 17-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-17

Omaha Burke def. Omaha Mercy, 18-25, 26-24, 18-25, 25-14, 15-9

Beatrice Tournament=

Grand Island Northwest def. Aurora, 25-13, 25-18

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Beatrice, 11-25, 25-17, 25-20

Waverly def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-19, 25-13

Semifinal=

Grand Island Northwest def. Elkhorn, 26-24, 25-22

DC West Triangular=

Douglas County West def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-11, 25-21

Douglas County West def. Syracuse, 19-25, 25-23, 25-22

Syracuse def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-23, 25-18

Freeman Tournament=

Championship=

Elmwood-Murdock def. Diller-Odell, 25-18, 25-21

Fifth Place=

Deshler def. Sterling, 25-18, 25-8

Pool A=

Diller-Odell def. Deshler, 25-19, 23-25, 35-33

Diller-Odell def. Freeman, 25-23, 18-25, 25-21

Freeman def. Deshler, 25-11, 27-25

Pool B=

Elmwood-Murdock def. Johnson-Brock, 25-21, 25-20

Elmwood-Murdock def. Sterling, 25-7, 25-8

Johnson-Brock def. Sterling, 25-13, 25-11

Third Place=

Freeman def. Johnson-Brock, 25-10, 25-22

Gillette Invitational=

Gold Bracket=

Thunder Basin, Wyo. def. Scottsbluff, 27-25, 25-19

Consolation Semifinal=

Casper Kelly Walsh, Wyo. def. Scottsbluff, 25-20, 25-22

Glenwood Tournament=

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa def. Gretna East, 21-19, 21-13

Gretna East def. Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa, 21-14, 21-9

Gretna East def. Glenwood, Iowa, 22-20, 21-9

Gretna East def. Harlan, Iowa, 21-10, 21-11

Gretna East def. Red Oak, Iowa, 24-22, 10-21, 15-13

Harlan, Iowa def. Gretna, 25-10, 25-11

Lexington Invitational=

Broken Bow def. Hastings, 25-22, 25-18

Broken Bow def. Hershey, 25-15, 25-21

Broken Bow def. Holdrege, 25-22, 25-20

Chase County def. Holdrege, 25-14, 25-23

Hastings def. Chase County, 25-17, 25-15

Hastings def. Lexington, 25-17, 25-17

Hershey def. Chase County, 18-25, 25-22, 25-18

Hershey def. Lexington, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22

Holdrege def. Hershey, 25-18, 25-23

Holdrege def. Lexington, 23-25, 26-24, 25-18

St. Paul def. Broken Bow, 25-21, 25-21

St. Paul def. Chase County, 25-11, 25-20

St. Paul def. Hastings, 25-20, 25-18

St. Paul def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-11

Millard West Tournament=

Pool A=

Bennington def. Elkhorn South, 25-23, 25-17

Bennington def. Millard West, 25-19, 25-19

Millard West def. Elkhorn South, 25-20, 25-18

Millard West def. Fremont, 25-21, 25-27, 25-11

Millard West def. Lincoln North Star, 25-23, 25-16

Pool B=

Bennington def. Fremont, 25-14, 25-21

Bennington def. Lincoln North Star, 25-23, 25-19

NE Nebraska Classic=

Bronze Bracket=

Pender def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-20, 25-13

Tekamah-Herman def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-9, 25-10

Tekamah-Herman def. Pender, 25-9, 25-8

Wayne def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-7, 25-9

Wayne def. Pender, 25-11, 25-20

Wayne def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-17, 25-23

Gold Bracket=

Archbishop Bergan def. North Bend Central, 25-13, 25-19

Archbishop Bergan def. Wakefield, 25-20, 23-25, 25-21

North Bend Central def. Wakefield, 25-18, 25-22

Oakland-Craig def. Archbishop Bergan, 23-25, 25-22, 25-20

Oakland-Craig def. North Bend Central, 25-19, 25-19

Wakefield def. Oakland-Craig, 25-17, 25-17

Silver Bracket=

Guardian Angels def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-16, 25-18

Guardian Angels def. West Point-Beemer, 25-21, 25-5

Guardian Angels def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-23, 25-23

Lutheran High Northeast def. West Point-Beemer, 25-21, 25-23

Wisner-Pilger def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-18, 12-25, 25-15

Wisner-Pilger def. West Point-Beemer, 25-22, 23-25, 25-15

Nike Tournament of Champions=

Elite Bracket=

Cypress Creek-Orlando, Fla. def. Omaha Northwest, 25-22, 22-25, 15-12

Davenport, Fla. def. Omaha Northwest, 25-15, 25-23

National Bracket=

Calvary Christian, Fla. def. Omaha Skutt Catholic, 22-25, 25-18, 15-10

Lake Brantley, Fla. def. Omaha Skutt Catholic, 25-21, 25-19

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Mt. Paran Christian, Ga., 25-22, 25-23

Shamrock Invitational=

Bishop Neumann def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-27, 25-20, 25-21

Norfolk Catholic def. David City, 25-23, 25-17

Pierce def. Columbus Scotus, 21-25, 25-12, 25-12

Platteview def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-22, 25-19

Championship=

Platteview def. Pierce, 21-25, 25-19, 25-11

Consolation Semifinal=

Columbus Lakeview def. David City, 25-16, 25-19

Columbus Scotus def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 19-25, 25-21, 25-20

Fifth Place=

Columbus Lakeview def. Columbus Scotus, 23-25, 25-18, 25-18

Semifinal=

Pierce def. Bishop Neumann, 25-23, 25-21

Platteview def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-20, 25-18

Seventh Place=

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. David City, 30-28, 25-20

Third Place=

Bishop Neumann def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-17, 25-22

Wahoo Tournament=

Championship=

Wahoo def. Crete, 25-18, 29-27

Fifth Place=

Ord def. Blair, 25-22, 22-25, 25-14

Pool A=

Lincoln Christian def. Ord, 25-23, 25-23

Wahoo def. Lincoln Christian, 25-19, 25-16

Wahoo def. Ord, 25-17, 25-14

Pool B=

Crete def. Blair, 25-6, 25-21

Crete def. Omaha Concordia, 25-19, 25-22

Omaha Concordia def. Blair, 25-23, 26-24

Third Place=

Omaha Concordia def. Lincoln Christian, 25-23, 25-18

Weeping Water Tournament=

Championship=

Yutan def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-15, 25-15

Pool A=

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-23, 20-25, 27-25

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Weeping Water, 26-24, 19-25, 25-14

Wilber-Clatonia def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-16, 16-25, 25-22

Wilber-Clatonia def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 26-24, 20-25, 27-25

Wilber-Clatonia def. Weeping Water, 25-16, 25-19

Pool B=

Yutan def. Auburn, 25-17, 25-13

Yutan def. East Butler, 25-13, 25-10

Yutan def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 26-24, 25-16

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

